Very helpful, knowledgeable and personable! You're stuck with me now lol
Thank you! We are glad you found us helpful! Come back soon!😃
Was a great place for a first time visit. Their bargain bin IMHO is the way to go if you smoke Bongs or Bowls. While the nugs are small, who cares about the size of the bugs when you just grind them up.
Thank you so much for your feedback!☺️
I’ve been going to this location for about 6 months now. Very informative, extremely helpful staff, and one of the best quality’s is the willingness to listen to the customer and continue making even the smallest of changes towards improvement. Ex. Not sure if this was from customers input or not but the recent upgrade to new containers is beyond appreciated. The previous static bags proved to dry out your herb and just be plain difficult. The new green containers are I assume a more expensive choice for their business but a serious lookin out for the consumer decision. Again much appreciated THC BANGOR. Donovan
Thank you for your great review! We appreciate you! 😁😁😁
Owner is very knowledgable and took the time to answer my questions about the difference in his oil cartridges. Always a pleasure visiting.
We appreciate the wonderful feedback! Thank You! We are always happy to help! 👍🏼😃
The store is impeccable and staff is friendly. Their cartridges however, are not good at all. I drove up from Newport and purchased over $120 in cartridges after seeing the good reviews. Upon arriving home, I opened up the packaging (their cartridges come in a plastic tube within a foil ziplock bag) and to my dismay, the cartridges are made out of plastic, rubber and a cotton wick rather than the standard and far superior glass, ceramic and steel cartridges. To those who are unaware, plastic and oils are both organic compounds that interact with one another over time. In addition to containing many questionable materials, plastic can absorb the oils they come in contact with. This means that the longer oil cartridges stay on the shelf, the higher the chance you have toxin leech into your oil. With no way to return my purchase, I decided to try out the cartridges in hopes that the product was still usable. Unfortunately, all of my cartridges (Super Lemon Haze, Church OG, Mowie Wowie) taste like plastic and artificial flavoring, flushing over $120 down the drain. While I can't speak towards the quality of their flower, I suggest purchasing your cartridges elsewhere until changes are made.
We are very sorry for that experience with our half gram cartridges. However the half gram cartridges work great for most. In case you weren’t aware, we do carry full gram cartridges that are made with superior glass and have a coil instead of a wick. If you would like to reach out to us in regards to this issue please give us a call at (207)-252-9060. Again, we apologize for any inconveniences. 😁🌱
very clean, well set up, and super helpful staff!
Thank you for the wonderful review!😃
This place is amazing. I have cancer and they have been so good to me. Today was my 2nd time there. The tincture since I have been taking it has made a difference with my cancer, more so than other places I have tried. It's worth making special trips here even though I live a bit away.
Thank you so much for the review and we are so very happy to know that we can be of a help! Take care!💚🌱
when i first got my card, as a vet i had been told of several places in the vicinity that would help, however, only "Jay~Bud" at Timberland took the symptoms of my chronic illness and my desire for a CBD heavy strain and helped me get a hold of the very strain i needed AC/DC. i will be forever thankful for the personal, kind, knowledgeable, and considerate service i received going green for my illness.
Thank you for such an amazing review. We are very pleased to know that we have helped you through your journey and we hope to continue to do so! We would love to be able to help you again! Let us know 😁 Take care!
Not the best prices around but if you want quality over quantity this is the place to be. Super kind and knowledgeable staff and they have a great variety of bud, wax, tincture and even a topical.
Thank you so much for the review!
Jason set me up with some cherry kola and it is amazing! will be back again!
Cherry Kola is one of our new favorites! We are pleased to know you enjoy it too! Come see us again soon!💚