Follow
TJ's on Powell
(503) 719-7140
Media Monday
Follow @tjsoregon for an extra special deal announcement each Monday! Give @tjsonpowell a tag, review, or mention, and get 15% off your entire order.
While supplies last, may not be combined with other promotions or discounts.
Featured Flower Tuesday
20% off of our featured flower! Always something excellent.
While supplies last, may not be combined with other promotions or discounts.
Hungry Humpday
20% off all edibles!
While supplies last, may not be combined with other promotions or discounts.
Top Shelf Thursday
Top Shelf flower is 30% off!
While supplies last, may not be combined with other promotions or discounts.
Wax Weekends (Friday & Saturday)
20% off all dabbables & cartridges!
While supplies last, may not be combined with other promotions or discounts.
Self Care Sundays
20% off all high-CBD products, topicals, and tinctures!
While supplies last, may not be combined with other promotions or discounts.