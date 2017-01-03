Snbnola on August 3, 2019

As an out of towner and first time customer in an Oregon dispensary, Corey was a most gracious and patient bud tender. He helped point me in the right direction for my initial reason for visiting and then, by way of a hospitable and cordial conversation during the transaction, led me to a broader selection of CBD tincture i may have never even purchased with out his friendly banter. If you’ve got more Corey’s on staff, you guys are certainly going to be go-to when i visit eugene again. Quality was everything he stated, as well.