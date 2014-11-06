Medical Monday (OMMP ONLY): $20 off of $100 or free pre-roll with $50 purchase. Munchie Monday: 15% off all edibles. Topical Tuesday: 15% off all topicals Tincture Tuesday: 20% off tinctures on the first Tuesday of every month Wear it Wednesday: 10% off TJs merch and get 15% off if you're wearing TJs gear Top Shelf Thursdays: 10% off top shelf eighths or more, and 20% off TJs top shelf eighths Shatterdaze (Fri. & Sat.): 15% off all extracts Industry Sunday: 20% off with valid OLCC permit (Cannabis and/or liquor; must present permit at point of sale)
For medical customers, on your first visit we'll take five dollars off your purchase.
If you are 65 years young or older let your budtender know. Receive 10% off for sharing your wisdom with us!
We'd love to show you our appreciation for your service. Vets receive 10% off your purchase. Please let your budtender know that you are a veteran.
10% off for all students!