Theranch
They used to be my favorite shop, but the quality has fallen this past year. Also, I'm not a fan of not listing the varieties of cartridges from a vendor..ie: "assorted" carts from WVA. If I wanted to call and ask, I'd have done that in the first place. Please list them?!
Thank you for the review Theranch, we will start updating the menu for cartridges with full names. Our only reasoning behind using the menu with "Assorted" as a title was the speed the strains change. So sorry for any inconvenience! Hope to see you back in the future.