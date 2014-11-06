Specialsgirl on December 17, 2018

Jasmine helped me so much today! I went on a scavenger hunt all over Portland and she helped me find all the strains I was looking for, can't wait for my Christmas treat smoke out with all these frosty strains. Thank you so much for all your help, you are really making my smoking dreams come true. Can't believe you even personally called each place to double check and make sure they have what I need, that is some of the best customer service I have seen. Thanks again!