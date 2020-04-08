Deals
Medical Monday (OMMP ONLY): $20 off of $100 or free pre-roll with $50 purchase. Munchie Monday: 20% off all edibles. Topical Tuesday: 20% off all topicals Tincture Tuesday: 20% off tinctures on the first Tuesday of every month Wear it Wednesday: 20% off TJs merch and get 20% off if you're wearing TJs gear Top Shelf Thursdays: 20% off top shelf Shatterdaze (Fri. & Sat.): 20% off all extracts Industry Sunday: 20% off with valid OLCC permit (Cannabis and/or liquor; must present permit at point of sale)
Medical Monday (OMMP ONLY): $20 off of $100 or free pre-roll with $50 purchase. Munchie Monday: 20% off all edibles. Topical Tuesday: 20% off all topicals Tincture Tuesday: 20% off tinctures on the first Tuesday of every month Wear it Wednesday: 20% off TJs merch and get 20% off if you're wearing TJs gear Top Shelf Thursdays: 20% off top shelf Shatterdaze (Fri. & Sat.): 20% off all extracts Industry Sunday: 20% off with valid OLCC permit (Cannabis and/or liquor; must present permit at point of sale)