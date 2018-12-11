254 products
Valid 11/12/2018
Sunday- Senior Day 10% off , Monday- 10% off all edibles, Tuesday- 10% off Topicals, Wednesday- 10% off Prerolls, Thursday- 10% off liquid edibles, Friday- 10% off Carts, Saturday- 10 of Shatter (Exclusions Apply)
Can not be combined with other offers, Exclusions apply. Veterans recieve 15% off instead of 10% for daily deals.
Chocolate Grape Diesel by Truehitt
from Truehitt
THC
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
Mandarin Moon Baby by Fireworks Farm
from Fireworks Farm
16.58%
THC
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
Royal Kush by Fireworks Farm
from Fireworks Farm
23.93%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Royal Kush
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
Harlequin by Oregon Roots
from Oregon Roots
28%
THC
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
Obama Kush by Oregon Roots
from Oregon Roots
16.18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
Clown Royal by The Clone Brothers
from The Clone Brothers
15.8%
THC
CBD
$20½ oz
Jet Fuel Gelato by Flowersmith
from Flowersmith
24.85%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Jet Fuel Gelato
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
Kush Lime Mint by Flowersmith
from Flowersmith
19.98%
THC
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Lemon Kush by Millerville Farms
from Millerville Farms
16.08%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
Raspberry Cough by Red Barn Gardens
from Red Barn Gardens
21%
THC
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
Sunday Brunch by Red Barn Gardens
from Red Barn Gardens
22.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sunday Brunch
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
Obama Kush by Oregon Roots
from Oregon Roots
20.59%
THC
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Forum Cut GSC by Oregon Roots
from Oregon Roots
22.87%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Forum Cut GSC
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
Strawberry OG by Oregon Roots
from Oregon Roots
26.58%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Strawberry OG
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
Purple Punch by Oregon Roots
from Oregon Roots
23.25%
THC
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
Scary Cherry OG by Oregon Roots
from Oregon Roots
24.67%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Scary Cherry OG
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Oregon Roots
from Oregon Roots
26.02%
THC
0.12%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Banana Kush 0.5g Cartridge WBF
from Winberry Farms
66.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
Pina Colada 1g Cartridge-Native Naked
from Naked Extracts
76.12%
THC
1.09%
CBD
$36each
Madrone OG x Rude Boi OG Shatter Mana
from Mana Extracts
74.18%
THC
0.23%
CBD
$18each
Blue Dream 1g Cartridge -NE
from Naked Extracts
76.12%
THC
1.07%
CBD
$36each
Blue Nightmare 710 1g Disp. Rel
from Rel Vape
64.7%
THC
3.27%
CBD
$35each
Big Win Blackberry Cream 1g Cart Winberry
from Winberry Farms
77.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$45each
CBD 1:1 Nightingale 1g Cart WBF
from Winberry Farms
38.1%
THC
37.2%
CBD
$46each
Lemon Meringue 1g Cart Avitas Ultra
from Avitas
83%
THC
0%
CBD
$34each
Sour Diesel 1g Live Resin Bobseld
from BSWS
75.32%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$50each
Borderliner Live Resin CBDiscovery
from CBDiscovery
76.7%
THC
0.57%
CBD
Borderliner
Strain
$16each
Gelato 1g Juul Compatible
from Smoke
82.6%
THC
0.43%
CBD
$36each
Golden Ticket Avitas Ultra 1g
from Avitas
81%
THC
CBD
$36each
Grape OG Winberry 1g Cart
from Winberry Farms
87.8%
THC
2.31%
CBD
Grape OG
Strain
$40each
OG Kush 1g Juul Compatible
from Smoke
82.6%
THC
0.43%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$36each
Tahoe OG x GDP LR WLE Budtender Pack
from White Label Extracts
74.93%
THC
CBD
$12.5each
Nigerian Haze RSO FFE
from Farmer's Friend Extracts
75.8%
THC
0.29%
CBD
$20each
Kosher Kush .5g Live Resin Bobseld
from BSWS
69.73%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$30each
Stardawg PAX Avitas
from Avitas
92.2%
THC
CBD
$30each
Chem Face OG 1g WLE Cart
from White Label Extracts
68.29%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Chem Face OG
Strain
$30each
Winberry Traveler .5g Disposable
from Winberry Farms
84.2%
THC
2.66%
CBD
Strawberry Lemonade
Strain
$35each
Strawberry Lemonade 1g Cart Fruitlust
from The CO2 Company
78.5%
THC
1.3%
CBD
$28each
Peach Cheesewreck 1/2g Live Resin Cart WLE
from White Label Extracts
60.88%
THC
CBD
$25each
Hailey's Orange Fire Sugar Sauce Bobsled
from Bobsled
71.28%
THC
0%
CBD
$16each
