Momkmows126 on November 26, 2019

Lately I’ve been coming in and the male employees aren’t very helpful and I believe they have been smoking in the shop, there was smoke rolling out of the bathroom and bad customer service with the male employees. The female employees have been so much more helpful and So much more nice they have gave me better customer service. I do not recommend this place unless females are working!! They give the best customer service and are so much more helpful and smoke was not rolling out the bathroom when the female was there !!!! I do not recommend this place