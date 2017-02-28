RadManVapes on July 30, 2019

I love this shop! Torrey Holistics is a great location for those of us in North County SD, especially given how stocked on product they always are. They have vapes, flower, edibles, and so much more. The staff is always solid too. They're friendly with customers, and provide great recommendations for new and veteran cannabis users. The RAD vapes team loves this dispensary and is looking forward to running fun deals and events in the future! :)