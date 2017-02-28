FishOG
Helpful to a tourist. I knew what I wanted and they helped me find it!
4.8
10 reviews
I love this shop! Torrey Holistics is a great location for those of us in North County SD, especially given how stocked on product they always are. They have vapes, flower, edibles, and so much more. The staff is always solid too. They're friendly with customers, and provide great recommendations for new and veteran cannabis users. The RAD vapes team loves this dispensary and is looking forward to running fun deals and events in the future! :)
Thanks for your review. We appreciate the support of great folks like you here at Torrey Holistics. We look forward to serving you again soon.
Coral was awesome while helping us. Very friendly and knowledgeable. Definitely made my first trip to a dispensary enjoyable and we left with all kinds of goodies. Definitely would recommendthis place!!
Thanks for your rock star review! Coral is a sweet, genuine and passionate person that loves helping our cannabis community learn about all the new products coming out. Ask for her the next time you come in. We love requests! See you at Torrey again soon!
Alex is badass and super helpful helpful getting me her bed up with the stanky stank at the best price for my dollar. Thanks
Hello EXSOWORD , We are so happy to hear you had a pleasant shopping experience with Alex ! We appreciate you support and hope to see you in the near future !
Amazing environment and always amazing service fast and respectful!!
Hi Petethegreat1 ~ Thank you so much for your honest review. We appreciate your support and hope to see you again soon! Best Wishes, Team Torrey
Super cool people... def returning !!!
Hi LaurieD ~ Thank you so much for stopping by our store, we are super happy you are pleased with our staff! Best Wishes, Team Torrey
Super duper service
Thank you sd101, we are so pleased to hear that you are happy with our service. Can't wait to see you again soon!
great experience
Thanks, Darriany! Glad to hear it!
Great safe atmosphere, only complaint is one of the front desk ladies was very short with me and could’ve been more considerate of first time patients. The rest of the staff was completely positive and incredibly helpful! They have a wide variety of both bud and edibles, I will definitely be returning.
Thank you so much for your honest review. We will definitely be looking into the situation at our front desk, as good customer service is an imperative to us. We hope to see you again soon!
Well organized, friendly staff, large selection, great prices.
Thank you so much for the kind words!