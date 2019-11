blaze4eva on July 25, 2019

I pretty much only shop here unless I need a specific strain and they don’t have it. The prices are my favorite and the pre rolls are like so good. They pack the best here. They stay lit 🔥 and hit after hit the J is still on fire. Hate when you have to light over and over (arthritis sucks). Located close to everything but an advantage if you go out of town or back in town, right off the I-5