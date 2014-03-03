Follow
Trenchtown
REC - $105 Oz - Mix & Match. All Strains. New Customers Only.
Valid 10/30/2019 – 12/1/2019
Pre-tax Price. New customers only.
REC- Wax & Shatter: 4g for $60!
Valid 9/4/2019 – 12/1/2019
Come down and mix & match a bag of dabs!
While Supplies last, price plus tax. Applies to Craft and CBD wax & shatter.
REC - Viola Live Resin: $40/G
Valid 9/4/2019 – 12/1/2019
While supplies last.
REC - $32G Woodstock Live Resin by Harmony Extracts
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
While supplies last. Pre-tax.
MED - $340 Ounce Wax & Shatter
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
MED - $340 Ounce Wax & Shatter. Mix & Match, any vendor and any strain!
Pre-tax. While supplies last.
MED - New Patient Special! $99 Oz - Mix & Match. All Strains.
Valid 9/4/2019 – 12/1/2019
While Supplies Last. Pre-Tax. Must sign up for text messaging and rewards program to redeem. Must be your first time visiting our medical store.
Trenchtown MED - $105 Ounce
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Trenchtown MED - $105 Ounces - Select Strain
Select Strain. While Supplies Last. Price is pre-tax.
REC - Daily Happy Hour! $25 1/8ths, $5 Joints, $20 Oilstix carts, & 25% off Edibles
Valid 9/4/2019 – 12/1/2019
Daily Happy Hour! 10a-12p & 7p-10p. $25 1/8ths, $5 Joints, $20 Oilstix carts, & 25% off Edibles.
10a-12p & 7p-10p. Pre-tax pricing. While supplies last.
REC - $70 Ounces of Small Buds
Valid 9/4/2019 – 12/1/2019
$70 Ounces of Small Buds/Shake.
Pre-tax pricing. While supplies last.