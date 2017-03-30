This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
worst dispensary ever not only overpriced but went to see their doctor and went to return would not give me a receipt for the $75 I gave him the girl behind the counter act like it was the biggest eel in the world to give me a receipt for the money I gave him do not go to The Dispensary do not see their doctor
Staff is helpful and points me towards published research when I have questions. They really know their stuff. They take the time to make everyone who comes in there feel like they are the total focus of the day. The waiting room was a little intimidating, and the chairs weren't comfortable. Now that I have a med card, I don't need to wait though. Just be warned on your first visit.
I've shopped around and I've tried cannabis from medical and recreational dispensaries all around the Denver/Springs area and nothing has worked like the strains at Trichome.