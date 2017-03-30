Staff is helpful and points me towards published research when I have questions. They really know their stuff. They take the time to make everyone who comes in there feel like they are the total focus of the day. The waiting room was a little intimidating, and the chairs weren't comfortable. Now that I have a med card, I don't need to wait though. Just be warned on your first visit. I've shopped around and I've tried cannabis from medical and recreational dispensaries all around the Denver/Springs area and nothing has worked like the strains at Trichome.