Kreuzz
4.7
10 reviews
Location is not that great but plenty of parking!
Comfortable inside and the staff is very nice! Great products too.
Thank you!! See you again soon.
great service and awesome marijuana budtenders are very kind folk
Thank you for the awesome review. See you soon.
They aren't very friendly and their specials are just OK
Cannot wait to go into see what all the amazing talk has been. I expect to be met with class A customer service from what I have heard!
Thanks for the review, see you soon!
ftp came in today wow the treatment here is great free cbd water and bomb BOGO on concentrate the AMF preroll was out of control thanks guys!
Thanks for sharing your great experience! Glad you stopped in, visit again soon!
can't wait to come on inn
Thanks for the review!
Great service, cool atmosphere and very knowledgeable|friendly staff🤙
Thanks for the awesome review! Visit again soon!
This is the only dispensary that actually treats you like a human. They take care of you in every aspect. Dana. Greg . Travis. Are the face of the location and know how to be professional courteous and help and do what's best for you the patient!! There is no better dispensary in the valley!!!
Thank you for the glowing review. We look forward to seeing you again.
I just visited this shop for the first time. Short wait, super knowledgeable and helpful budtender and the green is so good that I am outside in shorts on this 10°C/50°F morning since 4:00am smoking it.
Sounds great. Thank you! See you again soon.