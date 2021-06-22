Our Mission With nearly 90 dispensaries nationwide, Trulieve is one of the leading medical cannabis dispensaries in the country. Our company mission is to provide the highest level of cannabis products and customer experience through authentic and reciprocal relationships. Our core values and philosophies have us work side by side with the members of our communities to provide resources through advocacy, events, and education and support diversity, equity, and inclusion through sponsorships, events and partnerships, and programs. Come in and learn more about Trulieve. Trulieve is thrilled to be part of the beautiful community of Northampton, Massachusetts in Hampshire County. Also known as "Paradise City", Northampton is situated in the Pioneer Valley surrounded by natural beauty and nestled along the Connecticut River and mountains of Western Massachusetts. Our dispensary is located off North King Street and Interstate 91, right down the road from the Connecticut River Greenway State Park. Our Northampton dispensary offers both medical and recreational marijuana and CBD products to eligible patients in Central and Western Massachusetts. Northampton has been acknowledged in recent years as a top-rated community for the arts, families, outdoor activities and historic charm. The city strives to preserve the historic character of its downtown area and the nearby villages of Leeds, Florence, and Bay State. Nearby attractions include the Elm Street/Round Hill Historic District, Smith College Museum of Art, Academy of Music Theatre, Calvin Theatre, Progression Brewing Co, Northampton Brewery, Amherst Farm Winery, and popular farmers market events. Neighboring cities include Springfield, Hatfield, Amherst, Williamsburg, Westhampton, Hadley, and Easthampton