Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Clean facility with good selection. Jordan gave me great help! Selection and prices are consistent with dispensaries in legal rec states. Good location, easy to get to and park, patient and helpful staff. Def give them a visit.
Goatlocker
on November 21, 2019
This is by far a top of the line facility, Tony was my Bud tender yesterday and White Buffalo and Banana Kush was my choice today recommended by Tony . Tony you did a great job!!!!!!!!
Hempfairyqueen
on November 17, 2019
Everyone was so kind and very friendly. My server Mariah was the best ever I'm super excited to go there again
Dogma-ma
on November 13, 2019
Easily accessed, great parking, friendly, knowledgeable staff and a very “safe” feeling at this location.....by far the best dispensary I have yet to visit in Jacksonville.
Brian and Tony are wonderful bud tenders and have assisted me many times.
Will shop here exclusively!
Dispensary said:
We truly appreciate the kind words and we hope to see you soon!
djbrost
on November 11, 2019
Jordon ROCKS! We are very impressed with the entire atmosphere!
Dispensary said:
Thank you so much for the stellar feedback!
Geckgid13
on November 11, 2019
Myranda is tha bomb
Dispensary said:
Your feedback is tha bomb! Thank you!
Slothspeed
on November 8, 2019
This shop is the jam, always has flower in stock, short wait (at least when i have been) and super helpful staff, today myranda took care of me and she’s always got a big smile and very knowledgeable. Tha 9lb hammer is flame this batch!!
Dispensary said:
Your feedback is our Jam! Thank you so much!
Dexterdamon13
on October 30, 2019
super quick beautiful nugs and reasonable prices
Dispensary said:
Thank you for the super beautiful review!😊✌
A1apurenutrition
on October 26, 2019
Skyler J is very knowledgeable and helpful! The facility is spotlessly clean! The staff respects each other and customers!
Dispensary said:
We truly appreciate the kind sentiments, see you soon!