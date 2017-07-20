Cubfan6810 on August 16, 2019

The office is clean and comfortable. The staff is informed and informative, professional, but warm and personable. I wish every medical office in the Miami area had their high standards of service and performance. I highly recommend this location and offer kudos to the management and staff for the dedicated, thoughtful, and great job they do. (And if you only knew what an SOB I can be when I encounter second rate, indifferent service, you'd know just how much praise and gratitude I think this office and staff deserves.)