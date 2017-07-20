Brandybrandie
A good place, will come again
4.8
10 reviews
Michael and Kevin we're extremely knowledgeable and professional. This visit was special because it was my first time for filling my prescriptions and was an important moment for me, they helped make it a great experience. much appreciated Gents.
We love and appreciate the feedback, Jsosely!
Great service
Thank you so much! We'll see you soon!
great first experience Kris was amazing and went beyond what he had to def coming back
That's great to hear! See you soon.
Michael J is amazing. He knows more about Cannabis then anybody I’ve ever met. By the way, those street pot holes are the only thing stopping me from coming every week
We hear you, thanks for the review!
Great Local
Thank you!
The office is clean and comfortable. The staff is informed and informative, professional, but warm and personable. I wish every medical office in the Miami area had their high standards of service and performance. I highly recommend this location and offer kudos to the management and staff for the dedicated, thoughtful, and great job they do. (And if you only knew what an SOB I can be when I encounter second rate, indifferent service, you'd know just how much praise and gratitude I think this office and staff deserves.)
Thanks for this excellent feedback, Cubfan6810! We want to raise the bar for our patients.
I love this place, and Michael J is always so helpful when I see him.
Thank you so much for the feedback! We'll be sure to let them know of their hospitality and your kindness! Have a great rest of your day!