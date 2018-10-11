MamaRoo2
Great service, knowledgeable staff!
Thank you for the phenomenal feedback!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
Great service, knowledgeable staff!
Thank you for the phenomenal feedback!
Beautiful atmosphere. Zen and friendly staff both at the desks and behind the scenes.
We truly appreciate the awesome feedback, Pcexbird!
Love the staff but produce availability is off
Thanks for the review! We are working on it.
First of all, soon as you walk through the door everyone was friendly and greeted you. Took no time to get waited on was in and out of there in less than an hour. As for the guy in the back that waited on us. One cool dude. Very knowledgeable and friendly. Told him what I wanted or would like and he explained everything on saying that would work or not. I will be going back there again! Now for the down side: :( Wish they carried more flower in larger amounts.
Thanks for the stellar review, CrazyDave58!
Staff is amazing, everyone works hard, very organized.
Thank you for the awesome review!
I have tried Surterra, MUV, and now Trulieve. Helpful staff and a nice building, but very low quality products. I feel like I was ripped off. Definitely won't be purchasing any of their products in the future. Go to MUV Sarasota if you're interested in high quality product.
Hello Will, We would love to hear more about this experience if you have time. Email us at Customerservice@trulieve.com and we will see if we can resolve this.
For a new location, front staff could be more friendly
Thanks for the feedback!
So happy to see this new Trulieve dispensary open in Sarasota. The staff is so helpful as well as knowledgeable about products. I do have One request for Trulieve, can you please mark the vape cartridges so that we know what’s what? Right now I have different colored rubber bands on my vape tips. It would be great if the cartridges were clearly marked with type of strain.
Thank you for the awesome feedback, Annie. We will take your suggestion into consideration!
Great location, bus drops off in front of plaza, the staff is helpful and kind. The 2 star service is the lack of consistent inventory. How can you stay active and participate in society if you only have what you need some of the time. I thought it was about the patient, not the profit =(
Unfortunately our product shortages are due to state regulations of inventory and grow room. We are working on solving this issue soon so we can provide all our patients with the products they need.
good service good products
That's what we are here for!