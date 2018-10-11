CrazyDave58 on June 7, 2019

First of all, soon as you walk through the door everyone was friendly and greeted you. Took no time to get waited on was in and out of there in less than an hour. As for the guy in the back that waited on us. One cool dude. Very knowledgeable and friendly. Told him what I wanted or would like and he explained everything on saying that would work or not. I will be going back there again! Now for the down side: :( Wish they carried more flower in larger amounts.