KMFT on September 8, 2019

After speaking with Emily Wood about my concerns of the effects are of e-liquid, MCT oil and botanical terpenes in their vape products. I also brought up the fact the trulieve uses other carrying agents such as TecTemper which is classified hazardous material in much of their TruClear line. She explained that she would note my account and the store would be able to exchange my products no questions asked. When I arrived 3 employees inspected my return while calling me a liar the whole time, causing me to break down in tears... Someone from the back came out and finally let me return the products. After the return was complete, I finished my transaction for the order I had placed for the replacement products on sale. However they DID NOT apply any discount what-so-ever! With it being an order placed online on the sale weekend I should have at least gotten that discount. On top of that I clearly listed in the notes on the order to use BOTH of my discounts on the order when it was submitted. So on top of everything else they ended up overcharging me $81! THANKS TRULIEVE