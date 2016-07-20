DaveMBtallygal
As far as service, this is the worst dispensary I've been to. My comparisons are to two other dispensaries in town and two in Oregon and they all outshine this place. I've been to this store 5 times over the past 3 months. The budtenders here are without knowledge and have absolutely nothing of interest to offer - whether prompted or not (which makes for poor salespeople too). The greeters have been very welcoming, although they certainly don't give any direction about the process for new-comers. The store is more often without flower and, just as sadly, the website doesn't readily offer that info - you have to click on each strain separately only to learn that they are sold out. Some of the vape products I've tried have a really bad aftertaste to them. I will say, however, that the quality of the potency of both flower and vapes have been consistently very good. Overall, the store seems very poorly managed. The only reason I return is because the location is super convenient to where I work.