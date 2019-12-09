234 products
Power Hour & Happy Hour Every Day 8AM-9AM & 3PM-6PM 10% OFF
Valid 8/4/2018 – 8/5/2020
Can Not Stack with any other discounts.
All Products
REC | The Doctor B-Buds By: Geek Farms (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
29.4%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Starkiller By: Doghouse (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
24.21%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Blueberry Pancakes MAC By: Doghouse (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
22.17%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Thin Mints By: Doghouse (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
23.21%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Forbidden Fuel By: Deep Creek (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
25.95%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | OG Maui Cream Pie #1 By: Deep Creek (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
36.11%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Pineapple Fields By: Deep Fields (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
26.87%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Scooby Snacks By: Doghouse ( Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
27.47%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Garlic Breath By: Eugreen Organics (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
27.77%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Sour Power OG By: Deep Creek Farms (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
29.31%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Southern Belle By: Evans Creek (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
30.15%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Black Triangle By: Eugreen Organics (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
32.62%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Crooked River Blues By: Geek Farms (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
31.69%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Motorbreath #15 By:Dutch Valley (taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
31.81%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Grape High-Chew By: DogHouse (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
24.95%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Nepalese Kush By: Evans Creek (Tax Included)
from Evans Creek Farms
24.43%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Dosido By: Resin Ranchers (Tax Included)
from Resin Rancher's
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Garlic Mints By: Dutch Valley Farms (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
31.26%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Duct Tape By: Archive (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
31%
THC
0.67%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Headband By: Geek Farms (Tax Included)
from Geek Farms
29.18%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | G S C By: Freedom Farms (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
29.28%
THC
0.21%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Sour Tangie By: Fox Hollow (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
29.11%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | J1 By: Dutch Family Farms (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
24.73%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Pineapple Orange Cookies By: Archive (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
1.23%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Pot Roast By: Focus North (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
22.94%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Oregon Indigo By: Geek Farms (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
26.05%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Dog Walker By: Doghouse (Tax Included)
from DogHouse
22.76%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Dr. Levequ 10 By: Yerba Buena (Tax Included)
from Yerba Buena
11.74%
THC
14.58%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Candy Paint By: Focus North (Tax Included)
from Focus North
18.38%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Devil's Punch Bowl By: Geek Farms (Tax Included)
from Geek Farms
24.01%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Pennywise By: Yerba Buena(tax included)
from Yerba Buena
6.96%
THC
8.63%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Super Glue By: Pistil Point (Tax Included)
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
26.04%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Super Glu
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Zkittles By: Geek Farms (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
24.32%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$71 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Purple Hindu Kush By: OreKron (Tax Included)
from OreKron (Oregon)
29.85%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | SNO By: Lifted (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
20.2%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Crockett's Confidential By: Orekron (Taxes Included)
from Unknown Brand
24.84%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Triangle Kush B-Buds By: DogHouse (Tax Included)
from DogHouse
27.32%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | GG # 4 B-Buds By: DogHouse (Tax Included)
from DogHouse
17.38%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Purple Hindu Kush B-Buds By: Orekron (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
28.78%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC | Sunset Strip By: Gardeners (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
17.12%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
123456