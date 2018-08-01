idakidtech on September 16, 2019

I havent written a review in probably 2 years. I love smoking, I smoke everyday. This dispensary has never been anything but amazing, friendly, efficient, respectful. If you're 100% new to anything even related to marijuana this would be the place to go, they have a staff that is understanding of how someone should be introduced to the lifestyle. If you're a stoner who's been smoking 10. 20. 30 years. This is absolutely the place to go. I can not stress enough how well this dispensary is displaying how not only a business but a new cannabis industry business should be displayed. Stay strong and stay stoned everyone <3