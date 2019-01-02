Topical Tuesday
15% off all Topicals! **Can not be combined with other discounts**
Cannot be combined with other deals or special! ***Only 1 deal, per customer, per visit, may be redeemed per day. Thank You***
Munchie Monday
15% off all edibles
Cannot be combined with other deals or special! ***Only 1 deal, per customer, per visit, may be redeemed per day. Thank You***
Saturday Shatterday
Fly high every weekend with 15% off any one gram concentrates!
Cannot be combined with other deals or special! ***Only 1 deal, per customer, per visit, may be redeemed per day. Thank You***
CBD Sunday
20% off all CBD Heavy Products including topicals, tinctures, edibles, and flower.
**Only 1 deal, per customer, per visit**
Wisdom Discount
Receive 10% off if you are 60 years of age or older. ***Only 1 deal, per customer, per visit, may be redeemed per day. Thank You***
Cannot be combined with other deals or special! ***Only 1 deal, per customer, per visit, may be redeemed per day. Thank You***
Happy Birthday Discount!
Celebrate your birthday with us! 15% off your entire purchase!
Veteran Discount
Receive 10% off if you are a veteran.***Only 1 deal, per customer, per visit, may be redeemed per day. Thank You***
Cannot be combined with other deals or special! ***Only 1 deal, per customer, per visit, may be redeemed per day. Thank You***
Get Fried Friday
Valid 2/1/2019 – 8/6/2022
Top Shelf Pre Rolls (must be $8.00 or higher!) are 15% off.
Pre Roll value use be $8.00 or more to receive deal for each pre roll.