floaterdork on October 17, 2017

The store started out wonderfully. They always had grams of something for $7 or less, and good deals on concentrates and cartridges. Unfortunately after shopping there for close to 2 years, I was informed during that there’s a 10% discount for people who live in my neighborhood. This discount has apparently been in place since the day they opened, and had I known about it, it would have saved me hundreds of dollars. Also, it isn’t posted anywhere, so it’s on the tenders to see your address and recognize that you live in the neighborhood. That being said, I’m 3 blocks away, and if the cross street you live on is the one I do, you are no doubt in the neighborhood due the discount. Unfortunately, since I’m a rec patient, there’s nothing they can do to fix it. I didn’t make a stink or anything, I just won’t go back. There are too many places where I can get way more bang for my very limited buck.