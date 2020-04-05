214 products
$38 UGDistillate 1000mg Cartridges!
Introducing the most affordable distillate cartridge on the market, UGDistillate 1000mg cartridges are $38 each and available in a variety of flavors and strains. Stock up and enjoy 1 for $38, 2 for $65 or 3 for $88 every day. While supplies last and cannot be combined with other offers.
Deal is while supplies last and cannot be combined with other discounts.
Staff picks
*Everyday 3 for $60* Kush Sorbet
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
kush sorbet
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1701 ounce
Dr. Who (High Grade)
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1701 ounce
Ice Cream Cake (UGD Premium) *Spotlight*
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$7.981 gram
$7.981 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$1801 ounce
Superglue (PCC) *Spotlight*
from PCC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Superglue
Strain
$7.981 gram
$7.981 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1801 ounce
*Everyday Eighth* Amnesia Lemon (UGD Ultra Premium)
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Amnesia
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1701 ounce
Jaeger Bomb *Spotlight*
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jager Bomb
Strain
$7.981 gram
$7.981 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1801 ounce
All Products
Chemdog
from Camp Verde Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdawg
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
Cresco Labs- Sunset Sherbet
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz - Lava Cake (Prepackaged Eighth)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz - Jenny Kush (Prepackaged Eighth)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Sunshine Daydream (Abundant Organics)
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine Daydream
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
Banana Hammock
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Hammock
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
Dank Commander
from Unknown
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dank Commander
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
Lemonhead OG (PCC)
from High Garden
1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemonhead OG
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
G3 - Black Lynx (Prepackaged Eighth)
from Green Gene Genetics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Lynx
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
UFO Cookies
from DB
0%
THC
0%
CBD
U.F.O Cookies
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Faith (UGD Ultra Premium) (C-Vault Ounce)
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Faith
Strain
$2901 ounce
$2901 ounce
Hazelnut Cream
from Camp Verde Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hazelnut Cream
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Ice Cream Cake
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$12.981 gram
$12.981 gram
Cresco Labs- Gas Pedal
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gas Pedal
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Orange Cake
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Aeriz - Tri Fi OG (Prepackaged Eighth)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Mandarin Dream (UGD Premium)
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Dreams
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
HarleSin (CVGH)
from CVGH
0%
THC
0%
CBD
HarleSin
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Bruce Banner (CVGH)
from CVGH
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
Golden Lemons
from Green Gene Genetics
1%
THC
1%
CBD
Golden Lemons
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Royal Jack (Royal Choice Farms)
from Royal Choice Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Jack
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Garanimals (Aeriz)
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Garanimals
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Baby Buds Ounce- AMF OG
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
AMF OG
Strain
$1501 ounce
$1501 ounce
GMO Cookies
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$68¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2501 ounce
G3 - Peanut Butter Breath (Prepackaged Eighth)
from Green Gene Genetics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
The Gorgon (UGD Ultra-Premium) (C-Vault Ounce or Eighth or Gram)
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The Gorgon
Strain
$2901 ounce
$2901 ounce
High School Sweetheart (MÜV Grown)
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
High School Sweetheart
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
Jenny Kush
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
Wedding Cake (RCF) (Eighth)
from Royal Choice Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Sin Mint Sorbet (UGD Premium)
from Sin Mint Sorbet (UGD Premium)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
Cinderella 99 (CVGH)
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
Baby Bud Ounce- Dr. Who
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$1501 ounce
$1501 ounce
Faith (UGD Ultra Premium)
from Faith (UGD Ultra Premium)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Faith
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Mimosa (UGD Premium)
from Urban Greenhouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$9.981 gram
$9.981 gram
$35⅛ ounce
