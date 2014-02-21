ogfish6917
Great flower and wax!
4.6
10 reviews
Great price & great staff
This is my go to place. I never feel rushed. The deals are usually really helpful when I need them. It's a comfortable place to wait and it moves pretty fast even when they're busy.
We are very happy to provide a comfortable environment to make your visits move with ease! :)
Great place
Thank you for reviewing Urban Greenhouse!
Location is alright kind of shady area but flower is always on point. Friendly people and good prices plus they give you $150 over 4 visits thats awesome.
Thank you for sharing the info on our FTP! We hope you enjoyed all of the medicine you received on your first few visits, and of course more to come!
it's over glorified
Thank you, would you like to share more feedback to askme@harvestinc.com? We would love to accommodate you the best way we know how!
Great location and options, they also have friendly budtenders.
Hope to see you back soon!
Love the ppl there always making sure u get the best deal n quailty buds available
We are happy to provide a quality service with medicine that matches our standards!
Went on my B Day and bought some ice cream cake flower, it was amazing!
Thank you for the feedback!
Best spot in town got that 🔥
Happy to provide quality medicine!