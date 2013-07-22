Heffay on November 8, 2019

Their brick and mortar experience goes downhill ever since they moved into the new building. Tried their delivery service and it was horrible! What happened? Ordered $190 worth of products at 10pm last night. Called at 9:15am this morning to verify it went through (they open at 9) and found out most of the order was canceled because they were out of stock. After 20 minutes on multiple holds, added different items to qualify for delivery and ended up back at $197. She then told me that delivery’s don’t go out until the delivery staff gets in at noon (bummer). She told me it would be about 1 1/2-2 hours after that before they’d be delivered. After a couple of calls saying they would be late, the driver shows up at 4pm.. Said they wanted her to come back for more products before she delivered it to Vacaville. 1) careful if you live outside of Vallejo, delivery is slow. 2) don’t be fooled by the large selection. 3) if your a cancer patient (like me) in need of medication, careful!