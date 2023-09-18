These guys rock... I've been coming for about a year, and even after a move farther away, I still come to *these* folks. One specific person to point out would be Christopher. I had gotten "stuck" in terms of product and where to go next. Christopher took the time to ask what I like, how I wanna get there, and what kind of time frame did I prefer. He _nailed_ it. Again, all the folks are awesome, enjoy your time with them!