About this dispensary
Verilife - Romeoville (Medical Only)
Visit shopnow.verilife.com to browse our most up-to-date menu, reserve a time, and pickup your order. Whether you’re seeking relief or relaxation, focus, or fun, there’s a path to safe, informed cannabis use for you. Every day we strive to dispel outdated perceptions associated with cannabis and encourage a new appreciation of its many benefits. Experience the warm, welcoming, and supportive guidance of the Verilife community so you can confidently choose the cannabis products that fit your lifestyle.
Leafly member since 2015
Followers: 1150
1335 Lakeside Dr. Unit 4, Romeoville, IL
License DISP000030
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
8am - 9pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 9pm
saturday
8am - 9pm
Photos of Verilife - Romeoville (Medical Only)
298 Reviews of Verilife - Romeoville (Medical Only)
b........a
September 9, 2023
This is a Rec AND Med shop. Not just Med
j........0
December 2, 2022
I bought 28 grams of Matter on sale and the entire bag is small buds. Nothing in the advertising tells you that the bag is smalls. Every other dispensary will tell you that you are buying smalls. Shame on you verilife. It's pretty deceitful. Daytime staff is way better than night time. I will be taking my business to an honest dispensary.
M........g
November 29, 2022
Thankful to the state for finally changing the law to allow medical patients to go to any dispensary. I live in Romeoville and like to support the community. I don't interact with anyone for very long as I order on line so I can't review the Bud Tender knowledge. Great selection, easy in and out, and my order is always ready when I arrive.
m........l
February 18, 2022
These guys rock... I've been coming for about a year, and even after a move farther away, I still come to *these* folks. One specific person to point out would be Christopher. I had gotten "stuck" in terms of product and where to go next. Christopher took the time to ask what I like, how I wanna get there, and what kind of time frame did I prefer. He _nailed_ it. Again, all the folks are awesome, enjoy your time with them!