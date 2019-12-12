151 products
$99 Ounces of Flower w/TAX OUT THE DOOR!!!
UPDATED 11/05/19: Hurry in for $99 Ounces of Flower w/TAX OUT THE DOOR: Currently On Hand: Chocolate Hashberry Smalls (20% THC Sativa Hybrid) and Z7 CBD Remedy (1% THC , 13% CBD)
While supplies last. Subject to stock on hand. Keep out of reach of children. For use by adults 21 years of age and older. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery under the influence of this drug.
All Products
Cherry Pie - Light Dep
from Belushi's Farm
25.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Beach Wedding - Indoor - Indica
from Sugarbud
25.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Beach Wedding
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Original Glue - Indoor
from ReUp Farms
31.52%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Donkey Butter - Indoor
from Grown Rogue
11.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Donkey Butter
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel - Light Dep
from Weedbucks Farm
23.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Black Diamond OG - Light Dep
from Belushi's Farm
26.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Diamond
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Dr. Who - Indoor
from Eugene Cultivators
28.39%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
GMO Cookies - Indoor - 33% THC
from Ultimo Farms
33%
THC
0.12%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Animal Face - Indoor
from Sugarbud
29.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Animal Face
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Z7 Remedy - CBD Light Dep.
from Bishop Orchard
1.19%
THC
13.82%
CBD
Z7 Remedy
Strain
$41 g
In-store only
Power Kush - Sungrown
from Solsgreen (Oregon)
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Power Kush
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
GG # 12 - Light Dep
from Weedbucks Farms
17.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #12
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Coyote Cookies - Indoor
from B-Force Farms
30.9%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Coyote Cookies
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Pineapple Express - Sungrown
from Solsgreen (Oregon)
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Blueberry Cheesecake - Indoor
from Sugarbud
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cheesecake
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Hidden Pastry - Indoor - Indica
from Sugarbud
25.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Hidden Pastry
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Grapehead - Indoor
from Sugarbud
28.01%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Grapehead
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Snowball - Indoor - Indica
from Noble Farms
26.86%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Snowball
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Life Coach - Indoor - Hybrid
from Noble Farms
26.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Life Coach
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Rainmaker - Indoor - Hybrid
from Noble Farms
26.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry - Light Dep - Hybrid
from Weedbucks
20.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Black Cherry Punch - Light Dep - Indica
from Weedbucks
20.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Punch
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Super Silver Haze - Light Dep.
from Weedbucks
18.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Chief Tiramisu *6 - Rosin
from Happy Cabbage Farms
67.1%
THC
1.32%
CBD
Chief Tiramisu
Strain
$86.51 g
In-store only
Banana Punch *6 - Rosin
from Happy Cabbage Farms
69.7%
THC
1.37%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$86.51 g
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake *6 - Hash Rosin
from Happy Cabbage Farms
64.45%
THC
0.78%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$86.51 g
In-store only
AB 13 - Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
71.23%
THC
0%
CBD
AB 13
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Jah Goo - Live Sauce
from Rhino Extractions
80.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Jah Goo
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Chocolate Chem - Live Resin
from Dr. Jolly's
73.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Chem
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Powder Donuts - Shatter
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
73.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Powder Donuts
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Root Beer Float - Live Sauce
from Rhino Extractions
80.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Root Beer Float
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
9 Pound - Live Sauce
from Anthology
80.2%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$341 g
In-store only
Sugar Cookies - Shatter
from Sugar Tree Farm
71.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sugar Cookie
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Tahoe OG - Shatter
from Sugar Tree Farm
71.2%
THC
2.91%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit - Shatter
from Sugar Tree Farm
70.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Bubba Kush - Live Terp Shuggah
from Funk Extracts
74.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Skywalker OG - Live Resin Batter
from Funk Extracts
81.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$281 g
In-store only
Sizzurp - Shuggah
from Funk Extracts
73.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Sizzurp
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Glue - Live Resin
from Dr. Jolly's
80.38%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Glue
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Bookiez- Terp Sugar
from Dr. Jolly's
70.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Bookiez
Strain
$261 g
In-store only
