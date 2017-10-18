Mugz2020
I really like the environment it leaves you wanting to come back again
I really like the minors theme.
After spending months investigating dispensaries in the Medford area, I find I depend on Weedbucks to provide me with consistent quality and exemplary customer service. The staff is well-trained and constantly empathetic. I often come with monitary parameters less than I'd wish and specific needs to address. I always leave satisfied that I have gotten a good price on a good product. Head man Joe, has been terrific in shepherding my learning curve and providing excellent product to meet my needs. Consistancy and quality is a solid combination at Weedbucks.
Awesome dispensary, definitely my favorite. Budtenders are extremely professional and knowledgeable, prices are fair, TONS of strains and products to choose from. Very clean, pleasant, and welcoming atmosphere. Super convenient location. They always have events and check-in for points is easy. Budtenders also bought Girl Scout Cookies (actual GS cookies lol) to support my daughter. Overall awesome and highly recommended :)
Your budtender sold me on the frequent flyer club by telling me about a party that would be at Belushi's property and all frequent flyers get a ticket. The party is @ Roxy Ann winery & costs $20 per ticket. This is NOT what I was told. The only reason I paid to join your club was this party. You lied & stole my money. I feel misled and taken advantage of. I will not return to your store. Liars!!!
very caring, personable, and knowledgeable budtenders. was a great experience just visiting.
There is a very fun engaging atmosphere here. Good quality products... Kinda busy.
I love the Bud Tenders. So friendly and always there to help with questions or share their knowledge of products.
The only store I go to.
MY FAVORITE PLACE to always go..