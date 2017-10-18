redlauer on June 7, 2019

Your budtender sold me on the frequent flyer club by telling me about a party that would be at Belushi's property and all frequent flyers get a ticket. The party is @ Roxy Ann winery & costs $20 per ticket. This is NOT what I was told. The only reason I paid to join your club was this party. You lied & stole my money. I feel misled and taken advantage of. I will not return to your store. Liars!!!