Follow
Weedbucks
541-973-2961
$99 Ounces of Flower w/TAX OUT THE DOOR!!!
UPDATED 11/05/19: Hurry in for $99 Ounces of Flower w/TAX OUT THE DOOR: Currently On Hand: Chocolate Hashberry Smalls (20% THC Sativa Hybrid) and Z7 CBD Remedy (1% THC , 13% CBD)
While supplies last. Subject to stock on hand. Keep out of reach of children. For use by adults 21 years of age and older. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery under the influence of this drug.
$4 Grams of Flower w/TAX OUT THE DOOR!!!
UPDATED 11/05/19: Hurry in for $4 Grams of Flower w/TAX OUT THE DOOR!!! Currently On Hand: Chocolate Hashberry Smalls (20% THC Sativa Hybrid) and Z7 CBD Remedy (1% THC, 13% CBD) ~ While Supplies Last. Subject To Stock On Hand.
Keep out of reach of children. For use by adults 21 years of age and older. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery under the influence of this drug.
$12 Grams of Dabs w/TAX OUT THE DOOR!!!
Updated 11/05/19: Hurry in for $12 Grams of Dabs w/TAX OUT THE DOOR!!! Assorted brands / strains. While Supplies Last. Subject To Stock On Hand.
Keep out of reach of children. For use by adults 21 years of age and older. Do not operate a vehicle or heavy machinery under the influence of this drug.