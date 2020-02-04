770 products
Valid 4/2/2020 – 4/3/2020
Join us at Weedology on Thursday for 15% off all Brands only found at Weedology! Karma Originals, Highland Provisions, Pruf, Serra, Rogue Gold, Totum, Etc
While Supplies Last Some Items are Limited
All Products
Watermelon Zkitllez (21.88%)
from Gardeners
21.88%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Kush (13.2%)
from Highland Provisions
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
(B-BUDS) Jager
from Murn
16.79%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Abomination
from Shango
27.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$14.171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Wonder Dawg (29.41%)
from The Sweet Life
29.14%
THC
___
CBD
$15.831 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cluster funk
from The Sweet Life
29.17%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cluster Funk
Strain
$15.831 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cindy O' Dream (18.51%)
from Dreamgirl Flower
18.51%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Highness
from The Sweet Life
22.59%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond
from Th3 Farms
26.13%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dulce De Leche "The Ocho"
from Highland Provisions
23.71%
THC
0.51%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Bubba
from Highland Provisions
18.8%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chembow
from Shango
32.33%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$15.831 g
+1 more size
In-store only
9LB HAMMER
from Mill Creek Growers
25.92%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropical Heat
from Gardeners
21.75%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin #4
from The Sweet Life
29.03%
THC
___
CBD
$15.831 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
THC Bomb
from The Sweet Life
24.19%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Exotic
from Shango
30.34%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$15.831 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Mango OG
from Shango
25.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Banana Sherbert
from Sugar Tree Farms
24.1%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver (20.1%)
from Highland Provisions
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skywvlk
from Highland Provisions
21.35%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company
22.26%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG#4
from Cosmic Tree House
32.7%
THC
___
CBD
$14.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tomb Raider
from Shango
34.39%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$15.831 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Super Dave
from KGB FARMS
31.11%
THC
0.14%
CBD
$15.831 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison (20%)
from Totem Farms
20%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Stardawg
from Gardeners
22.55%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet Afghani Delicious
from Karmic Elevation Cannabis
16.54%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
(B-BUDS) Bruce Banner
from Emerald Fields Cannabis
21%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Clown Royal (21.3%)
from Attis Farms
21.3%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG#12 (17.1%)
from Choice Farms
17.1%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropic Snow
from PHYRE CRAFT CANNABIS
19.18%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Kush
from KGB FARMS
26.78%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Strawberry Kush
Strain
$14.171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Space Jogger
from Alter Farms
29.6%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem B
from High Habits
23.2%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato
from Gardeners
21.63%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple (22.98%)
from The Sweet Life
22.98%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Franks OG
from Cosmic Tree House
27.12%
THC
___
CBD
$14.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pre '98 Bubba Kush
from Highland Provisions
13.5%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel (21.2%)
from Highland Provisions
21.2%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
