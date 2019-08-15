Zeldaib on October 29, 2019

From the minute I walked in everyone was very friendly. The receptionist gave me my senior discount number and into the lobby I go. I met Marilee, very knowledgeable young lady and patient with all my uneducated (dumb) questions. She got me squared away with some CBD products and I am looking forward to having less pain. For those uneducated like me, this Isn't just a place to buy pot, unless that's all you want, they also have products to help with your overall health. I'm sure I have a lot to learn, but these people have been educated in all aspects of this so sure they will be able to answer anyone's questions. Thanks for such a positive experience!