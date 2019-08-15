Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Waiting room was great but the staff was rude and just wanted to get me out the door and the prices are crazy high
Zeldaib
on October 29, 2019
From the minute I walked in everyone was very friendly. The receptionist gave me my senior discount number and into the lobby I go. I met Marilee, very knowledgeable young lady and patient with all my uneducated (dumb) questions. She got me squared away with some CBD products and I am looking forward to having less pain. For those uneducated like me, this Isn't just a place to buy pot, unless that's all you want, they also have products to help with your overall health. I'm sure I have a lot to learn, but these people have been educated in all aspects of this so sure they will be able to answer anyone's questions. Thanks for such a positive experience!
GuidondGoRgeous
on October 26, 2019
Better than any coloradi dispensary ive been to
Zack92King
on October 26, 2019
Fantastic flower and large variety!
Kkbaby2314
on October 26, 2019
Absolutely wonderful people and great atmosphere!
cannamom1
on October 26, 2019
great prices and great people!!
Bernieggg
on October 26, 2019
Great prices great weed
Sofiaandreoni1
on October 25, 2019
I love Weedology! Amazing customer service :)
bienloco
on October 25, 2019
Pre rolls on point best prerolls and really good deals