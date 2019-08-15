Follow
Weedology
(541) 889-4862
WEEDology Wednesday Sale, 15% OFF Flower!
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
Join us at Weedology for 15% off all flower!!! Some items limited Only while supplies last
While Supplies Last Some Items Limited
Veterans Discount 10% OFF for Active Military or Veterans
10% off for Active Military or Veterans to our country.
Must present military ID
Senior Discount
65 years or over? get 5% off
Must be 65 years or older, discount applies to 1 item.
Happy Birthday!
Come in and celebrate your Birthday with Weedology and get 10% off.
Must be your birthday.