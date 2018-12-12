Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
My go to dispense most affordable prices and strains not little popcorn nuggs which is what I like.
Fannyterraz
on December 11, 2019
Great dispensary & strains, also good prices! Definitely my go to dispensary!!
Rwalker423
on December 11, 2019
This is my go to spot since moving to Denver. No matter if I go in or my wife they accommodate us well. Last had wedding cake and it was fire. Definitely worth recommending ppl to.
Bmart87
on December 9, 2019
I love coming here Michael and the rest of the crew are awesome always helpful and super cool! The flowers are always quality, you WON'T find beans in your buds like other locations around. Also the prices can't be beat for the quality trust me! All around best spot to get flowers. I'll definitely be back!
troypierce26
on December 6, 2019
Great customer service.
Joebuz
on December 5, 2019
Great products, prices and energy
Mhumza26
on December 2, 2019
I love their products , and selections. The employees are like my friends at this point, and they always got exactly what I need. I recommend y’all to check out their exotic stain “motorbreath” ... it’s very tasty and one of the best strains I’ve ever smoked.
ssericsin
on November 27, 2019
The best neighborhood dispensary around. Great deals every day. Top tier quality flower. Wide selection of wax. Great selection of edibles. But what really makes this spot worth comimgback to is the staff. Knowledgeable, humble, and patient;is clear they're really there to help. They really know their cannabis. And most importantly, they really know their humanity.
Ash_C
on November 22, 2019
This dispensary has thee most comfortable vibe of all that I have been to. The customer service is outstanding, the employees are amazing and the prices are generous. I'm hoping the rewards program comes back. I've been coming here for 3 years and refuse to go anywhere else.