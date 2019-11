ommpcardholder on September 10, 2016

I was a first time customer and was pleased with everything.. prices are okay... but the staff kept making mistakes on what the thc was in the various strains so I was a little uncomfortable.. So just to be safe, I went with a pre roll Blunt girls joint instead of straight flower....big mistake. usually you can count on Blunt Girls. The joint that I purchased was lemon kush...I bought the joint just in the last week or so. When I got home and looked at it the test date on the joint was 3/19/16. So literally a six month old preroll. This was no fault of blunt girls..but a shop with low standards selling outdated goods for full price. So i Guess if you like old weed...that tastes as old as the date on the container, shop here. And you know if this product was old that many others may be as well. More then happy to show a pic to anyone who wants one. And this was my only visit ever to this shop so would be easily verified via their computers.