WHITE MOUNTAIN HEALTH CENTER ANNOUNCEMENT

Valid 9/24/2021 - 9/24/2022

We ARE OPEN for Adult Use RECREATIONAL Sales! To help our returning patients to feel the same comfortable experience that they have come to know from White Mountain, and to help our new customers to feel welcome, we run 2 separate waiting rooms as well as 2 separate sales floors, with their own budtenders assigned to each. - We are OPEN and will remain OPEN until guidance from the government tell us otherwise. - We STRONGLY SUGGEST face masks be worn. -In the meantime, we are taking measure to ensure the safety of our staff and patients including regular sanitizing of all work stations and ensuring all employees regularly wash and sanitize their hands. -If you feel sick, we urge you to stay at home in order to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. We will have LEAFLY ONLINE AND EXPRESS ordering available for existing patients. -We are also asking patients to keep their distance from one another to help not spread the virus. Thank you for your continued support at White Mountain. Our staff appreciates all of our loyal patients who have purchased apparel from White Mountain Health Center, Amy & Al's Edibles and Sweet Science Concentrates, we ask for all of our patients to please wear their hats or shirts into the dispensary to receive an extra 5% discount!