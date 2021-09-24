White Mountain Health Center (Rec)
Deals at White Mountain Health Center (Rec)
Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!
FIRST TIME PATIENT/CUSTOMER DEALS! CHOOSE 1 BOGO ON THE FOLLOWING PRODUCTS : ~AMY & AL'S EDIBLES, LUXIBLE EDIBLES OR SWEET SCIENCE CONCENTRATES - UP TO 1 GRAM ~30% OFF ALL OTHER PRODUCTS ~FREE SMALL ACCESSORY Birthday Preroll - Must be redeemed within the week of your birthday Review Preroll - Leave us a review and get 1 free preroll per month! *5% off for veterans* *5% wisdom discount*
*CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFERS - WSL*
We ARE OPEN for Adult Use RECREATIONAL Sales! To help our returning patients to feel the same comfortable experience that they have come to know from White Mountain, and to help our new customers to feel welcome, we run 2 separate waiting rooms as well as 2 separate sales floors, with their own budtenders assigned to each. - We are OPEN and will remain OPEN until guidance from the government tell us otherwise. - We STRONGLY SUGGEST face masks be worn. -In the meantime, we are taking measure to ensure the safety of our staff and patients including regular sanitizing of all work stations and ensuring all employees regularly wash and sanitize their hands. -If you feel sick, we urge you to stay at home in order to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. We will have LEAFLY ONLINE AND EXPRESS ordering available for existing patients. -We are also asking patients to keep their distance from one another to help not spread the virus. Thank you for your continued support at White Mountain. Our staff appreciates all of our loyal patients who have purchased apparel from White Mountain Health Center, Amy & Al's Edibles and Sweet Science Concentrates, we ask for all of our patients to please wear their hats or shirts into the dispensary to receive an extra 5% discount!
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.