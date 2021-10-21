FIRST TIME DEALS

Valid 9/24/2021 - 9/24/2022

FIRST TIME PATIENT/CUSTOMER DEALS! CHOOSE 1 BOGO ON THE FOLLOWING PRODUCTS : ~AMY & AL'S EDIBLES, LUXIBLE EDIBLES OR SWEET SCIENCE CONCENTRATES - UP TO 1 GRAM ~30% OFF ALL OTHER PRODUCTS ~FREE SMALL ACCESSORY Birthday Preroll - Must be redeemed within the week of your birthday Review Preroll - Leave us a review and get 1 free preroll per month! *5% off for veterans* *5% wisdom discount*

*CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFERS - WSL*