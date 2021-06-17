The weed is full of actual brown seeds. The pre rolls are grind to dirt and loosely packed. I bought back an un smoked pre roll to see what Yilo could do. The manager working at the time said the general manager told staff to tell customers to pack it down. It doesn’t even look like a full gram and it was 10$ . Pre roll looked like a damn Virginia Slim cigarette from 1990. You lost a solid customer this evening. Didn’t even offer to give me a medical card holder a paying customer any other offer of a free gram or anything for the inconvenience and the product disgrace, horrible customer appreciation. DO NOT BUY THE GRASS HERE!!