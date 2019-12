Specialk65vw on August 8, 2018

I came in like a train Wreck. It's hot, and my anxiety is at an all time high. The bud tenders and receptionist have been fabulous! I came to view and then back to purchase. Product is nice and right now is their soft opening. There is alot to chose from. It's going to be a beautiful place I hope that I can afford our state and city taxes, but I plan on coming back. Thank you thank you for not making my anxiety any higher. The Blue Zkittles has great flavor, and I was not to stupid. Thank you all much love