Just another rip-off dispensary. Overpriced eighths, no ounce pricing, way too much trash from Sunday Goods and Muv. I just hope their overwhelming greed puts them out of business. If you shop here you are stupid.
OH WOW what a great deal they had today - 25% off edibles. AWESOME until I notice that once they take 25% off their inflated price the edibles still cost more than I can get them at 10 dispensaries within a few miles of here. So basically if you want to buy their specials you will only get burned a little bit. If you pay their regular price get burned by about 30% mark up over everybody else other than the other screwjob dispensaries charging California prices like them. If you're new to cannabis, use LEAFLY and check around for pricing and you will find out which dispensaries are being fair and which dispensaries are doing the screwjob because they can. Let's make sure they CAN'T anymore - shop around!!!
I had the joy of picking up some "Grateful Breath" by Sonoran Roots. This flower is quite potent (28.5% THC) - it has a great nose, fine bag appeal, and with every batch, the strain becomes stronger. The "Grateful Breath" will punish you if you so choose to indulge in full. Right now, this is my favorite strain.