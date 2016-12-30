OH WOW what a great deal they had today - 25% off edibles. AWESOME until I notice that once they take 25% off their inflated price the edibles still cost more than I can get them at 10 dispensaries within a few miles of here. So basically if you want to buy their specials you will only get burned a little bit. If you pay their regular price get burned by about 30% mark up over everybody else other than the other screwjob dispensaries charging California prices like them. If you're new to cannabis, use LEAFLY and check around for pricing and you will find out which dispensaries are being fair and which dispensaries are doing the screwjob because they can. Let's make sure they CAN'T anymore - shop around!!!