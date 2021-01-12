Placed an order for an item online that was confirmed to arrive to find out the items description was wrong and the item is not in stock. I was then told it was the same thing. It’s not the same. There is a large difference between a live resin and live flower. If it was the same the name would be the same. I also inquired about my points and was told I only have a $5 value. Funny when I checked with another location I had $80. This place is a joke and doesn’t even have accurate menus or any product knowledge.