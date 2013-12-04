kalalausandstorm on August 23, 2019

I was excited to use my new card for the first time in my hometown of Sedona. I am really interested in learning about the different offered products and strains. The check in person was less than friendly without any type of greeting. The budtender was friendlier but still seemed to want me to just move it along. The way the waiting room is set up the people behind you are in sight and it feels like you are rushed, which is too bad, as I would have bought more product. I was very happy with the deal offered for a first time buyer and I loved trying Double Dream( mellow, relaxing) for the first time. Their prices for flowers do seem good though they have far more edibles than anything else. More a place to pick your product and go.. next time I'll study the menu online and make my choices prior to the visit.