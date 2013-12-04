Buzzwell420
Om much service to my disability of autism ptsd and migraines thank you so much for your service bloom
4.2
10 reviews
Amazing location in the heart of beautiful Sedona! I had a chance to stop by this past weekend and loved their shop and more importantly the staff! I met Chad and another sick ass dude whose name I can’t remember(sorry I was rocked). Both very informative, honest and knowledgeable. They had a nice variety of products with a lot of options to choose from. I was very impressed and will be back on my next visit to Sedona.
They have the best indoor grown organic flower in quality and value. The employees in Sedona are kind and friendly. I'm in between Cottonwood and Sedona. I drive the couple extra minutes as Bloom is superior to harvest.
WARNING *** This is supposed to be medicine. Quality was so horrible not sure how they stay in business. The cannabis is not cured properly so what is supposed to be medicine is nothing but cheap garbage. Worse experience ever. They should be ashamed to sell such crap. Also budtender has no idea the difference between Indica and Sative.. You guys need to be shut down.
First time was a great experience. Flower was quality and super friendly and helpful I will definetly be back.
I was excited to use my new card for the first time in my hometown of Sedona. I am really interested in learning about the different offered products and strains. The check in person was less than friendly without any type of greeting. The budtender was friendlier but still seemed to want me to just move it along. The way the waiting room is set up the people behind you are in sight and it feels like you are rushed, which is too bad, as I would have bought more product. I was very happy with the deal offered for a first time buyer and I loved trying Double Dream( mellow, relaxing) for the first time. Their prices for flowers do seem good though they have far more edibles than anything else. More a place to pick your product and go.. next time I'll study the menu online and make my choices prior to the visit.
I have been going to this palce for a month now and I love thier customer service they have a great selection.
Disappointed with today's visit. I waited till Monday to take advantage of the days deal. Come to find out, the $99 ounces do not qualify for Mondays deal. (spend $100 and get a free 1/8th) I found that odd as the last 2 ounces from 2 previous visits I purchased on Monday's qualified me for the daily deal. I even showed the budtender my receipt from my last visit. She would not honor Mondays deal. I waited till Monday to take advantage of the daily deal. Harvest of Cottonwood is closer to me as I live in Camp Verde. I stopped going to Harvest of actions like this. Nirvana Center in Prescott Valley is the same distance as Bloom in Sedona from me and I chose Bloom instead only to be dissapointed. At least I had acquired 600+ points at Bloom. But sadly they were out of Crumble that I enjoy. I ended up with something I really dont like. A candy bar. Would have been nice to have honored the Daily Deal to me as I showed proof I was given this deal before with purchasing the ounce. I think I will be visiting Prescott Valley from here on out.
Always a great place to stop when in Sedona. I look forward to the selection and prices. The meds from Bloom always make the Sedona sights more enjoyable.
staff was great,99.00 ounces everyday will keep me coming back.