Why Is Leafly Removing Unlicensed Canadian Cannabis Businesses?
When Canada’s nationwide recreational cannabis market goes live on Oct. 17, Leafly will no longer list unlicensed cannabis companies, including retail stores and delivery services. The Canadian government prohibits the advertising of unlicensed cannabis sales.
As Canada moves to regulate the nation’s cannabis market, Leafly’s role is to help lead consumers to safe, reliable, lab-tested cannabis—products that conform with standards established by Canada’s national and provincial governments. Leafly lists only Canadian cannabis businesses that have obtained provincial licenses and First Nations / Indigenous Peoples businesses that have proper documentation. Removing unlicensed businesses allows us to better direct patients and consumers to businesses and products they can count on.
While Canada’s legalization process hasn’t been perfect, Leafly supports the country’s move toward a legal, regulated cannabis market. We also encourage regulators at all levels to speed the licensing process and reconsider barriers to entry to the legal market so that all Canadians can share in the benefits of legalization. Learn more about cannabis in Canada
Wait, I Have a License!
We want to give consumers as many options as possible. If your cannabis business has recently obtained a license or you believe it’s been removed from Leafly in error, let us know! Drop us a line at support@leafly.com, and we’ll work to get you up and running.
