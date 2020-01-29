Qualifying conditions for medical marijuana by state

 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
January 29, 2020
Although cannabis remains federally illegal in the United States, many states have legalized cannabis for valid medical purposes and several states have legalized cannabis both medically and for adult use. In order to qualify for medical marijuana, patients must have a diagnosed ailment that is on their state’s list of qualifying conditions for medical marijuana.

With the recommendation of a local physician, a qualified patient can obtain a medical marijuana card or authorization to visit dispensaries and purchase medical marijuana products. In states where recreational cannabis has been legalized, adult consumers do not need a medical marijuana card, but may not have access to the same medical cannabis products that are available for patients.

Here’s a list of which states authorize medical marijuana for valid, qualified patients. Each entry includes a link to the state’s qualifying conditions, as well as a rundown of which medical conditions and symptoms must be verified by a physician in order to get authorized as a valid medical marijuana patient. Please note that some states allow physicians to approve other medical conditions not listed on a case-by-case basis, so check with your doctor.

Click on a state to view its qualifying conditions.

AlaskaArizonaArkansas
CaliforniaColoradoConnecticut
DelawareDistrict of ColumbiaFlorida
HawaiiIllinoisIowa
LouisianaMaineMaryland
MassachusettsMichiganMinnesota
MissouriMontanaNevada
New HampshireNew JerseyNew Mexico
New YorkNorth DakotaOhio
OklahomaOregonPennsylvania
Rhode IslandUtahVermont
WashingtonWest Virginia

Alaska

Cannabis is legal for adult use in this state.

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Alaska include:

  • Cancer
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Any chronic or debilitating disease or treatment for such diseases, which produces:
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
    • Severe pain
    • Severe nausea
    • Seizures, including those that are characteristic of epilepsy
    • Persistent muscle spasms, including those that are characteristic of multiple sclerosis

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to AS 17.37.070 or catch up on the latest Alaska cannabis news.

Arizona

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Arizona include:

  • Cancer
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Hepatitis C
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Agitation of Alzheimer’s disease
  • A chronic or debilitating condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following:
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
    • Severe and chronic pain
    • Severe nausea
  • Seizures, including those characteristic of epilepsy
  • Severe or persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to the AZ Leg. 36-2801 or catch up on the latest Arizona cannabis news.

Arkansas

Qualifying conditions for the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment include:

  • Cancer
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Hepatitis C
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Tourette’s Syndrome
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Ulcerative colitis
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Severe arthritis
  • Fibromyalgia
  • Alzheimer’s disease
  • A chronic or debilitating disease that produces:
    • Cachexia or wasting syndrome
    • Peripheral neuropathy
    • Intractable pain
    • Severe nausea
    • Seizures, including those characteristic of epilepsy
    • Severe or persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis

For more information, please refer to Issue 6 – The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Act of 2016.

California

Cannabis is legal for adult use in this state.

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in California include:

  • Cancer
  • Anorexia
  • AIDS
  • Chronic pain
  • Spasticity
  • Cachexia
  • Persistent muscle spasms, including those associated with multiple sclerosis
  • Seizures, including, but not limited to, those associated with epilepsy
  • Severe nausea
  • Glaucoma
  • Arthritis
  • Migraines
  • Any other chronic or persistent medical symptom that substantially limits the ability of the person to conduct one or more major life activities (as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990) or, if not alleviated, may cause serious harm to the patient’s safety or physical or mental health

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to California Proposition 215, with revised Senate Bill 420, or catch up on the latest California cannabis news.

Colorado

Cannabis is legal for adult use in this state.

Although Colorado has implemented a legal recreational cannabis market, it still operates medical marijuana dispensaries for valid patients. Colorado medical marijuana patients still pay standard sales tax on cannabis but are exempt from the high excise taxes and additional state taxes collected from recreational cannabis sales. Minors may also apply to be registered as a medical marijuana patient if they have been diagnosed with a qualifying condition.

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Colorado include:

  • Cancer
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • If the patient has a chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition that produces one or more of the following:
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
    • Persistent muscle spasms
    • Seizures
    • Severe nausea
    • Severe pain
  • Any other medical condition, or treatment for such condition, approved by the state health agency, pursuant to its rule making authority or its approval of any petition submitted by a patient or physician as provided in this section.

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to Colorado’s Debilitating Conditions for Medical Marijuana Use, or catch up on the latest Colorado cannabis news.

Connecticut

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Connecticut include:

  • Cancer
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Damage to the nervous tissue of the spinal cord with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity
  • Epilepsy
  • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Sickle Cell Disease
  • Post Laminectomy Syndrome with Chronic Radiculopathy
  • Severe Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Ulcerative colitis
  • Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
  • Cerebral palsy
  • Cystic fibrosis
  • Irreversible spinal cord injury with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity
  • Terminal illness requiring end of life care
  • Uncontrolled intractable seizure disorder
  • Hydrocephalus with intractable headaches
  • Intractable headache syndromes
  • Neuropathic facial pain
  • Muscular dystrophy
  • Severe rheumatoid arthritis
  • Spasticity or neuropathic pain associated with fibromyalgia
  • Post Herpetic Neuralgia
  • Osteogenesis Imperfecta

For underage patients:

  • Cerebral palsy
  • Cystic fibrosis
  • Irreversible spinal cord injury with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity
  • Severe epilepsy
  • Terminal illness requiring end-of-life care
  • Uncontrolled intractable seizure disorder
  • Muscular dystrophy
  • Osteogenesis Imperfecta

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to Connecticut’s medical marijuana qualification requirements, or catch up on the latest Connecticut cannabis news.

Delaware

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Delaware include:

  • Terminal illness
  • Cancer
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Decompensated cirrhosis
  • Hepatitis C
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Agitation of Alzheimer’s disease
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Intractable epilepsy
  • Autism with self-injurious or aggressive behavior
  • Glaucoma
  • A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition that produces one or more of the following:
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
    • Severe, debilitating pain that has not responded to prescribed medication in 3 months
    • Intractable nausea
    • Seizures
  • Severe or persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis

Pediatric Patients Qualifying Conditions*:

*If the qualifying patient is younger than 18 years of age, the physician must be a pediatric neurologist, pediatric gastroenterologist, pediatric oncologist or pediatric palliative care specialist.

  • Intractable epilepsy
  • Severe debilitating autism
  • Terminal illness involving pain, anxiety, or depression that is related to the terminal illness
  • A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition where they have failed treatment involving one or more of the following symptoms:
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
    • Intractable nausea
    • Severe, painful and persistent muscle spasms

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to Delaware’s medical marijuana program guidelines, or catch up on the latest Delaware cannabis news.

District of Columbia (Washington, DC)

Cannabis is legal for adult use in Washington, DC.

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Washington, D.C. include:

  • HIV/AIDS
  • Cancer
  • Glaucoma
  • Severe or persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis
  • Any other condition that is chronic, cannot be effectively treated by ordinary medical measures, or,
  • Any condition for which treatment with medical marijuana would be beneficial, as determined by the patient’s physician

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations for MMJ, or catch up on the latest Washington, D.C. cannabis news.

Florida

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Florida include:

  • Cancer
  • Epilepsy
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Chronic seizures
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Medical conditions of the same kind or class as or comparable to those listed above
  • A terminal condition diagnosed by a physician other than the qualified physician issuing the certification
  • Chronic nonmalignant pain

For more information on the Florida Medical Marijuana Legalization, please refer to 381.986 Florida Statutes.

Hawaii

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Hawaii include:

  • Cancer
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Epilepsy
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Lupus
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Rheumatoid arthritis
  • A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition that produces one or more of the following:
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
    • Severe pain
    • Severe nausea
    • Seizures, including those characteristic of epilepsy
    • Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis or Crohn’s disease.

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to Hawaii’s Eligible Debilitating Medical Conditions or catch up on the latest Hawaii cannabis news.

Illinois

Cannabis is legal for adult use in this state.

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Illinois include:

  • HIV/AIDS
  • Agitation of Alzheimer’s disease
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Arnold-Chiari malformation
  • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
  • Cancer
  • Causalgia
  • Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy
  • Crohn’s disease
  • CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Type II)
  • Dystonia
  • Fibrous dysplasia
  • Glaucoma
  • Hepatitis C
  • Hydrocephalus
  • Hydromyelia
  • Interstitial cystitis
  • Lupus
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Muscular dystrophy
  • Myasthenia gravis
  • Myoclonus
  • Nail-patella syndrome
  • Neurofibromatosis
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Post-concussion syndrome
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Reflex sympathetic dystrophy
  • Residual limb pain
  • Rheumatoid arthritis
  • Seizures (including those characteristic of epilepsy)
  • Sjogren’s syndrome
  • Spinal cord disease (including but not limited to arachnoiditis)
  • Spinal cord injury with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity
  • Spinocerebellar ataxia
  • Syringomyelia
  • Tarlov cysts
  • Tourette syndrome
  • Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to the Illinois Medical Cannabis Debilitating Conditions, or catch up on the latest Illinois cannabis news.

Iowa

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Iowa include:

  • Cancer, if the underlying condition or treatment produces one or more of the following:
    • Severe or chronic pain
    • Nausea or severe vomiting
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
  • Multiple sclerosis with severe and persistent muscle spasms
  • Seizures, including those characteristic of epilepsy
  • AIDS/HIV as defined in section 141A.1
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Any terminal illness, with a probable life expectancy of under one year, if the illness or its treatment produces one or more of the following:
    • Severe or chronic pain
    • Nausea or severe vomiting
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Untreatable pain

For a complete list of guidelines, please refer to Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Act, or catch up on the latest Iowa cannabis news.

Louisiana

Louisiana does not allow smoking or vaping of low-THC cannabis oils. Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Louisiana include:

  • Cancer
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
  • Seizure disorders
  • Epilepsy
  • Spasticity
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Severe muscle spasms
  • Intractable pain
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

For more information on Louisiana’s medical marijuana law, please refer to Louisiana Department of Health: Medical Marijuana Facts, or catch up on the latest Louisiana cannabis news.

Maine

Cannabis is legal for adult use in this state.

LD 1539 approved 07/09/2018 amends the laws so that qualification is now the sole discretion of a physician and can be recommended to any patient for which they believe it would be beneficial. This law takes effect 90 days after the close of the 2018 special legislative session.

Sec. 19. 22 MRSA §2423-B

A medical provider who is in good standing with the appropriate licensing board may provide a written certification for the medical use of marijuana under this chapter and, after having done so, may otherwise state that in the medical provider’s professional opinion a qualifying patient is likely to receive therapeutic benefit from the medical use of marijuana to treat or alleviate the patient’s debilitating medical condition.

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to the Act To Amend Maine’s Medical Marijuana Law, or catch up on the latest Maine cannabis news.

Maryland

Maryland does not allow edibles, only cannabis flower and other infused cannabis products. Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Maryland include:

  • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
  • Anorexia
  • Severe pain
  • Severe nausea
  • Seizures, including those characteristic of epilepsy
  • Severe and persistent muscle spasms
  • Glaucoma
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission or catch up on the latest Maryland cannabis news.

Massachusetts

Cannabis is legal for adult use in this state.

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Massachusetts include:

  • Cancer
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Hepatitis C
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Other debilitating conditions as determined in writing by a qualifying patient’s certifying physician.

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to An Act for the Humanitarian Medical Use of Marijuana, or catch up on the latest Massachusetts cannabis news.

Michigan

Cannabis is legal for adult use in this state.

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Michigan include:

  • Cancer
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Hepatitis C
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Agitation of Alzheimer’s disease
  • Nail-patella syndrome
  • A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition that produces one or more of the following:
    • Cachexia (wasting disease)
    • Severe and chronic pain
    • Severe nausea
    • Seizures, including those characteristic of epilepsy
  • Severe or persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act or catch up on the latest Michigan cannabis news.

Minnesota

Minnesota does not allow for smokeable cannabis, only a 30-day supply of oils, edibles, and concentrates. Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Minnesota include:

  • Cancer; if the underlying condition or treatment produces one or more of the following:
    • Severe or chronic pain
    • Nausea or severe vomiting
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Tourette’s syndrome
  • Seizures, including those characteristic of epilepsy
  • Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Terminal illness with life expectancy of less than one year, if the illness or its treatment produces one or more of the following:
    • Severe or chronic pain
    • Nausea or severe vomiting
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
  • Intractable pain
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Autism
  • Obstructive sleep apnea
  • Any other medical condition or its treatment approved by the commissioner

For more information, please visit the Minnesota Medical Cannabis Qualifying Conditions, or catch up on the latest Minnesota cannabis news.

Missouri

Missouri legalized medical marijuana with the passage of Amendment 2 in Nov. 2018. That measure set out these qualifying conditions:

  • Cancer
  • Epilepsy
  • Glaucoma
  • Intractable migraines unresponsive to other treatment
  • Conditions that cause persistent pain or muscle spasms, including multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and Tourette’s syndrome.
  • Debilitating psychiatric disorders including but not limited to, post-traumatic stress disorder, if diagnosed by a state licensed psychiatrist
  • HIV/AIDS
  • A chronic medical condition normally treated with prescription medication that can lead to dependence, when a physician determines that medical marijuana could be an effective and safer treatment. (This is most commonly used with regard to prescription opioids.)
  • Any terminal illness
  • In the professional judgment of a physician, any other chronic, debilitating or other medical condition, including, but not limited to:
    • Hepatitis C
    • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
    • Inflammatory bowel disease
    • Crohn’s disease
    • Huntington’s disease
    • Autism
    • Neuropathies
    • Sickle cell anemia
    • Agitation of Alzheimer’s disease
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
  • Any other chronic or debilitating medical condition that, in the professional judgment of a physician, might be helped by the use of medical cannabis.

For more information, please refer to Missouri Department of Health: Medical Marijuana FAQ, or catch up on the latest Missouri cannabis news.

Montana

Montana does not allow for the smoking of cannabis flower, only oils (vaping is permitted), edibles, and concentrates. Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Montana include:

  • Cancer
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
  • Severe or chronic pain
  • Intractable nausea or vomiting
  • Epilepsy or an intractable seizure disorder
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Painful peripheral neuropathy
  • A central nervous system disorder resulting in chronic, painful spasticity or muscle spasms
  • Admittance into hospice care
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to Montana Marijuana Program FAQ, or catch up on the latest Montana cannabis news.

Nevada

Cannabis is legal for adult use in this state.

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Nevada include:

  • AIDS
  • Cancer
  • Glaucoma
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • A medical condition or treatment for a medical condition that produces, for a specific patient, one or more of the following:
    • Cachexia
    • Persistent muscle spasms (including multiple sclerosis)
    • Seizures, including seizures caused by epilepsy
    • Severe nausea
    • Severe pain
  • Any other chronic or debilitating medical condition that, in the professional judgment of a physician, might be helped by the use of medical cannabis

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to Nevada Medical Marijuana Cardholder Registry FAQ, or catch up on the latest Nevada cannabis news.

New Hampshire

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in New Hampshire include:

  • Cancer
  • Ehler’s Danlos Syndrome
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Hepatitis C
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Muscular dystrophy
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Chronic pancreatitis
  • Spinal cord injury or disease
  • Traumatic brain injury (TBI)
  • Epilepsy
  • Lupus
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Alzheimer’s disease
  • Ulcerative colitis
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • A severely debilitating or terminal medical condition that produces one or more of the following:
    • Elevated intraocular pressure
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
    • Chemotherapy-induced anorexia
    • Agitation of Alzheimer’s disease
    • Severe pain
    • Nausea or severe vomiting
    • Seizures
    • Severe, persistent muscle spasms

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to New Hampshire’s Qualifying Medical Conditions, or catch up on the latest New Hampshire cannabis news.

New Jersey

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in New Jersey include:

  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Terminal cancer
  • Muscular dystrophy
  • Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Terminal illness if the physician has determined a prognosis of less than 12 months of life
  • The following conditions apply, if resistant to, or if the patient is intolerant to, conventional therapy
    • Seizure disorder, including epilepsy
    • Intractable skeletal muscular spasticity
    • Glaucoma
    • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Seizure disorder, including epilepsy
  • Intractable skeletal muscular spasticity
  • Glaucoma
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Cancer
  • Anxiety
  • Migraines
  • Tourette’s Syndrome
  • Chronic pain related to musculoskeletal disorders
  • Chronic pain of visceral origin (related to internal organs)

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to the New Jersey Medicinal Marijuana Program, or catch up on the latest New Jersey cannabis news.

New Mexico

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in New Mexico include:

  • Lou Gehrig’s disease (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS)
  • Cancer
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Epilepsy or seizure disorders
  • Glaucoma
  • Hepatitis C infection currently receiving antiviral treatment
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Huntington’s Disease
  • Hospice care
  • Inclusion Body Myositis
  • Inflammatory autoimmune-mediated arthritis
  • Intractable nausea/vomiting
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Damage to the nervous tissue of the spinal cord with intractable spasticity
  • Painful peripheral neuropathy
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Severe chronic pain
  • Severe anorexia
  • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
  • Spasmodic Torticollis (cervical dystonia)
  • Ulcerative colitis
  • Obstructive sleep apnea

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Patient Application or catch up on the latest New Mexico cannabis news.

New York

New York does not permit smoking cannabis or edibles. Oils for vaporization must be administered via an inhaler or through oral capsules. Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in New York include:

  • Cancer
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Multiple sclerosis (MS)
  • Spinal cord damage with intractable spasticity
  • Epilepsy
  • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Fibromyalgia
  • Arthritis
  • Lupus
  • Diabetes
  • Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)
  • Neuropathy
  • Huntington’s disease
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Must include associated or complicating conditions:
    • Cachexia or wasting syndrome
    • Severe or chronic pain
    • Severe nausea
    • Seizures
    • Severe or persistent muscle spasms

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to the New York State Medical Marijuana Program FAQ and Assembly Bill 6537, or catch up on the latest New York cannabis news.

North Dakota

North Dakota does not permit edible forms of cannabis. North Dakota’s qualifying conditions for the North Dakota Compassionate Care Act include:

  • Cancer
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Hepatitis C (decompensated cirrhosis)
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Agitation of Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Fibromyalgia
  • Spinal stenosis or chronic back pain, including:
    • Neuropathy or damage to the nervous tissue of the spinal cord with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity
  • Glaucoma
  • Epilepsy
  • A chronic or debilitating disease, medical condition, or its treatment that produces one or more of the following:
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
    • Severe, debilitating pain that has not responded to previously prescribed medication or surgical measures for more than three months or for which other treatment options produced serious side effects
    • Intractable nausea
    • Seizures
    • Severe or persistent muscle spasms, including but not limited to those characteristic of multiple sclerosis.

For more information, please refer to the North Dakota Compassionate Care Act.

Ohio

Ohio does not allow for the smoking of cannabis flower, only oils (vaping is permitted), edibles, and concentrates. Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Ohio include:

  • AIDS
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Alzheimer’s disease
  • Cancer
  • Chronic traumatic encephalopathy
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Epilepsy or other seizure disorders
  • Fibromyalgia
  • Glaucoma
  • Hepatitis C
  • Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Chronic, severe and/or intractable pain
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • HIV-positive status
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Sickle cell anemia
  • Spinal cord injury or disease
  • Tourette’s syndrome
  • Traumatic brain injury (TBI)
  • Ulcerative colitis

For more information, please refer to Ohio’s Official Resource for the Medical Marijuana Control Program.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma has one of the least restrictive medical marijuana programs and only requires that applicants be OK residents 18 years or older with board-certified physician’s signature. Special circumstances may be allowed for minors if applications receive (2) physician signatures as well as the applicant’s parent or guardian.

For more information, please refer to State Question 788, or catch up on the latest Oklahoma cannabis news.

Oregon

Cannabis is legal for adult use in this state.

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Oregon include:

  • Cancer
  • Glaucoma
  • A degenerative or pervasive neurological condition
  • HIV/AIDS
  • A medical conditions that produces one or more of the following:
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
    • Severe pain
    • Severe nausea
    • Seizures, including but not limited to seizures caused by epilepsy
    • Persistent muscle spasms, including but not limited to those caused by multiple sclerosis
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to the Oregon Medical Marijuana Act, or catch up on the latest Oregon cannabis news.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania does not allow for the smoking of cannabis flower, only oils (vaping is permitted), edibles, and concentrates. Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Pennsylvania include:

  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Autism
  • Cancer, including remission therapy
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Damage to the nervous tissue of the spinal cord with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity
  • Epilepsy
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Huntington’s disease
  • Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
  • Intractable seizures
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Neuropathies
  • Parkinson’s Disease
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Severe, chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain in which conventional therapeutic intervention and opiate therapy is contraindicated or ineffective
  • Sickle cell anemia
  • Dyskinetic and spastic movement disorders
  • Neurodegenerative diseases
  • Terminal illness

For more information, please refer to the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program or catch up on the latest Pennsylvania cannabis news.

Rhode Island

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Rhode Island include:

  • Cancer
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Hepatitis C
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition that produces one or more of the following:
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
    • Chronic pain
    • Severe nausea
    • Seizures, including but not limited to those characteristic of epilepsy
    • Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including but not limited to those characteristic of multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, or agitation of Alzheimer’s disease
  • Any other medical condition or its treatment approved by the department

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to Rhode Island’s medical marijuana approved qualifying debilitating medical conditions, or catch up on the latest Rhode Island cannabis news.

Utah

Utah does not allow for the smoking of cannabis flower or edibles, unless packaged within a blister pack that contains a maximum of 1g per blister.

Utah voters approved the legalization of medical marijuana under Proposition 2 in Nov. 2018.

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient using CBD oil in Utah include:

  • HIV/AIDS
  • Alzheimer’s disease
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Cancer
  • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
  • Persistent nausea that is not significantly responsive to traditional treatment, except for nausea related to pregnancy, cannabis-induced vomiting syndrome, or cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Ulcerative colitis
  • Epilepsy, or debilitating seizures
  • Multiple Sclerosis or persistent and debilitating muscle spasms
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), that a licensed and board eligible or board-certified psychiatrist or psychologist with a doctorate-level degree has diagnosed or confirmed through face-to-face or telehealth evaluation of the patient
  • Autism
  • A terminal illness when the patient’s remaining life expectancy is less than six months
  • A condition resulting in the individuals receiving hospice care
  • A rare condition or disease that:
    • Affects less than 200,000 individuals in the United States, as defined in Section 526 of the Federal Food, Drug, and 1340 Cosmetic Act
    • Is not adequately managed despite treatment attempts using:
      • Conventional medications other than opiods or opiates
      • Physical interventions
      • Pain lasting longer than two weeks that is not adequately managed despite treatment attempts using:
        • Conventional medications other than opiods or opiates
        • Physical interventions
        • A condition that the compassionate use board approves under Section 26-61b-106 on an individual, case-by-case basis

For more information, please refer to House Bill 3001 – Utah Medical Cannabis Act, or catch up on the latest Utah cannabis news.

Vermont

Cannabis is legal for adult use in this state.

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Vermont include:

  • Cancer, including end of life care
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Glaucoma
  • AIDS/HIV
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), provided the applicant is undergoing psychotherapy or counseling with a license mental health care provider
  • A chronic or debilitating disease that produces severe, persistent and one or more of the following:
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
    • Severe pain
    • Nausea
    • Seizures (including those characteristic of epilepsy)

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to the Vermont Medical Marijuana Program FAQ, or catch up on the latest Vermont cannabis news.

Washington

Cannabis is legal for adult use in this state.

Qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Washington include:

  • Cancer
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Epilepsy or other seizure disorder
  • Spasticity disorders
  • Intractable pain, limited for the purpose of this chapter to mean pain unrelieved by standard medical treatments and medications
  • Glaucoma, either acute or chronic increased intraocular pressure unrelieved by standard treatments and medications
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Hepatitis C
  • A chronic or debilitating disease that produces severe, persistent and one or more of the following:
    • Anorexia
    • Severe nausea
    • Severe Vomiting
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
    • Appetite loss
    • Cramping
    • Seizures
    • Muscle Spasms
    • Spasticity
  • Chronic renal failure requiring dialysis
  • Traumatic brain injury (TBI)
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

For a complete list of qualifying conditions and guidelines, please refer to the Washington State Medical Marijuana Qualifying Conditions, or catch up on the latest Washington state cannabis news.

West Virginia*

West Virginia does not allow for the smoking of cannabis flower, only oils (vaping is permitted), edibles, and concentrates. Qualifying conditions to be a medical marijuana patient in West Virginia include:

  • Cancer
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Damage to the nervous tissue of the spinal cord with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity
  • Epilepsy
  • Neuropathies
  • Huntington’s disease
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Intractable seizures
  • Sickle cell anemia
  • Terminal illness, with a prognosis of one year or less to live
  • A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition that results in a patient being admitted into hospice or receiving palliative care
  • A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or the treatment of a chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition that produces:
    • Cachexia (wasting syndrome)
    • Anorexia
  • Severe or chronic pain that does not find effective relief through standard pain medication
  • Severe nausea

*This program will not be effective until 2020. For more information, please refer to West Virginia Medical Cannabis Program FAQ.

This post was originally published on January 31, 2014. It was most recently updated on January 29, 2020.

