When will your state’s COVID-19 cases peak? Check this chart

As more Americans adjust to life under stay-at-home orders, they’re also looking for answers to pressing questions: When will the worst of this hit? And how long will it last?

The IHME model predicts the COVID-19 caseload to peak right around 4/20 in most states.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has quickly become the global go-to source for reliable modeling of the virus’ likely path. And a few days ago the IHME posted a remarkable new interactive website that predicts the apex of each state’s COVID-19 outbreak.

The site’s infovisualizations factor in a number of data points, including statewide education shutdowns, stay-at-home orders, hospital beds, and ventilators on hand. Currently, the projections expect about 93,000 deaths nationwide due to COVID-19 between now and the end of July.

Prepare for a rough mid-April

It’s a highly dynamic site, as the data in play changes daily and often hourly.

The upshot: As of April 1, the week of April 18-25 seems to be the predicted apex for COVID-19 cases in a majority of states.

Yes, that’s right. The United States is expected to face the teeth of this storm right around 4/20, the annual celebration of cannabis freedom.

No complaining—it’s time to adapt. We’ve all seen what happens when the young and the dumb decide to not let a worldwide pandemic alter their spring break party plans. If adjusting our plans for 4/20 will keep our friends, co-workers, families, and community healthier, let’s do it. (Most event organizers already have.)

Some more isolated states, like Hawaii and Idaho, will see their caseloads peak closer to May 1. The early pandemic regions, like New York and Connecticut, are looking at the crest of their wave hitting late next week, roughly April 9-13.

The site is worth checking out here. In the meantime, we’ve gathered a simplified table, below, with the IHME data as of April 1, 2020.

State Apex of

COVID-19 cases

(projected) Total deaths

by April 1 Total deaths

by June 1

(projected) Total deaths per

100,000 residents

(projected) Alabama April 20 20 1,137 22.74 Alaska April 20 4 145 19.7 Arizona April 26 30 1,569 21.8 Arkansas April 22 12 729 24.3 California April 27 203 4,997 12.8 Colorado April 17 74 1,683 29.5 Connecticut April 13 50 414 11.5 Delaware April 18 8 236 24.4 District of Columbia April 17 15 384 54.9 Florida May 3 90 5,308 24.9 Georgia April 23 119 2,639 25.1 Hawaii May 1 1 351 24.7 Idaho May 1 8 442 25.3 Illinois April 16 115 2,326 18.25 Indiana April 18 50 906 13.5 Iowa April 18 22 759 23.7 Kansas April 27 12 684 23.6 Kentucky May 14 15 936 20.8 Louisiana April 10 268 1,978 42.4 Maine April 25 3 360 26.9 Maryland May 1 23 1,679 28.0 Massachusetts April 15 87 1,507 21.8 Michigan April 10 301 3,007 30.1 Minnesota April 18 19 1,039 18.6 Mississippi April 21 26 1,223 40.8 Missouri May 18 17 1,193 19.6 Montana April 26 5 258 25.8 Nebraska May 1 2 413 21.4 Nevada April 22 21 506 16.9 New Hampshire April 21 4 329 24.3 New Jersey April 8 295 1,844 20.7 New Mexico May 2 2 493 23.5 New York April 9 1,953 15,788 80.8 North Carolina April 23 24 2,446 23.6 North Dakota May 2 2 158 20.8 Ohio April 20 62 1,671 14.3 Oklahoma April 21 25 1,100 27.5 Oregon May 6 20 513 12.2 Pennsylvania April 16 79 1,574 12.3 Rhode Island April 19 6 254 24.0 South Carolina April 26 26 1,028 20.2 South Dakota May 2 1 191 21.6 Tennessee April 26 25 4,984 73.6 Texas May 5 66 5,768 20.1 Utah April 24 5 550 17.4 Vermont April 7 16 69 11.0 Virginia May 28 24 1,114 13.1 Washington April 19 259 1,545 20.5 West Virginia May 1 1 466 25.9 Wisconsin April 27 28 926 15.9 Wyoming May 3 0 134 23.2

Bruce Barcott Leafly Senior Editor Bruce Barcott oversees news, investigations, and feature projects. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and author of Weed the People: The Future of Legal Marijuana in America. View Bruce Barcott's articles