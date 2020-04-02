When will your state’s COVID-19 cases peak? Check this chart

When will your state’s COVID-19 cases peak? Check this chartBruce BarcottApril 2, 2020
As more Americans adjust to life under stay-at-home orders, they’re also looking for answers to pressing questions: When will the worst of this hit? And how long will it last?
The IHME model predicts the COVID-19 caseload to peak right around 4/20 in most states.
The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has quickly become the global go-to source for reliable modeling of the virus’ likely path. And a few days ago the IHME posted a remarkable new interactive website that predicts the apex of each state’s COVID-19 outbreak.
The site’s infovisualizations factor in a number of data points, including statewide education shutdowns, stay-at-home orders, hospital beds, and ventilators on hand. Currently, the projections expect about 93,000 deaths nationwide due to COVID-19 between now and the end of July.
Prepare for a rough mid-April
It’s a highly dynamic site, as the data in play changes daily and often hourly.
The upshot: As of April 1, the week of April 18-25 seems to be the predicted apex for COVID-19 cases in a majority of states.
Yes, that’s right. The United States is expected to face the teeth of this storm right around 4/20, the annual celebration of cannabis freedom.
No complaining—it’s time to adapt. We’ve all seen what happens when the young and the dumb decide to not let a worldwide pandemic alter their spring break party plans. If adjusting our plans for 4/20 will keep our friends, co-workers, families, and community healthier, let’s do it. (Most event organizers already have.)
Some more isolated states, like Hawaii and Idaho, will see their caseloads peak closer to May 1. The early pandemic regions, like New York and Connecticut, are looking at the crest of their wave hitting late next week, roughly April 9-13.
The site is worth checking out here. In the meantime, we’ve gathered a simplified table, below, with the IHME data as of April 1, 2020.
|State
|Apex of
COVID-19 cases
(projected)
|Total deaths
by April 1
|Total deaths
by June 1
(projected)
|Total deaths per
100,000 residents
(projected)
|Alabama
|April 20
|20
|1,137
|22.74
|Alaska
|April 20
|4
|145
|19.7
|Arizona
|April 26
|30
|1,569
|21.8
|Arkansas
|April 22
|12
|729
|24.3
|California
|April 27
|203
|4,997
|12.8
|Colorado
|April 17
|74
|1,683
|29.5
|Connecticut
|April 13
|50
|414
|11.5
|Delaware
|April 18
|8
|236
|24.4
|District of Columbia
|April 17
|15
|384
|54.9
|Florida
|May 3
|90
|5,308
|24.9
|Georgia
|April 23
|119
|2,639
|25.1
|Hawaii
|May 1
|1
|351
|24.7
|Idaho
|May 1
|8
|442
|25.3
|Illinois
|April 16
|115
|2,326
|18.25
|Indiana
|April 18
|50
|906
|13.5
|Iowa
|April 18
|22
|759
|23.7
|Kansas
|April 27
|12
|684
|23.6
|Kentucky
|May 14
|15
|936
|20.8
|Louisiana
|April 10
|268
|1,978
|42.4
|Maine
|April 25
|3
|360
|26.9
|Maryland
|May 1
|23
|1,679
|28.0
|Massachusetts
|April 15
|87
|1,507
|21.8
|Michigan
|April 10
|301
|3,007
|30.1
|Minnesota
|April 18
|19
|1,039
|18.6
|Mississippi
|April 21
|26
|1,223
|40.8
|Missouri
|May 18
|17
|1,193
|19.6
|Montana
|April 26
|5
|258
|25.8
|Nebraska
|May 1
|2
|413
|21.4
|Nevada
|April 22
|21
|506
|16.9
|New Hampshire
|April 21
|4
|329
|24.3
|New Jersey
|April 8
|295
|1,844
|20.7
|New Mexico
|May 2
|2
|493
|23.5
|New York
|April 9
|1,953
|15,788
|80.8
|North Carolina
|April 23
|24
|2,446
|23.6
|North Dakota
|May 2
|2
|158
|20.8
|Ohio
|April 20
|62
|1,671
|14.3
|Oklahoma
|April 21
|25
|1,100
|27.5
|Oregon
|May 6
|20
|513
|12.2
|Pennsylvania
|April 16
|79
|1,574
|12.3
|Rhode Island
|April 19
|6
|254
|24.0
|South Carolina
|April 26
|26
|1,028
|20.2
|South Dakota
|May 2
|1
|191
|21.6
|Tennessee
|April 26
|25
|4,984
|73.6
|Texas
|May 5
|66
|5,768
|20.1
|Utah
|April 24
|5
|550
|17.4
|Vermont
|April 7
|16
|69
|11.0
|Virginia
|May 28
|24
|1,114
|13.1
|Washington
|April 19
|259
|1,545
|20.5
|West Virginia
|May 1
|1
|466
|25.9
|Wisconsin
|April 27
|28
|926
|15.9
|Wyoming
|May 3
|0
|134
|23.2