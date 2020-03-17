Coronavirus closures and cancellations: What’s happening with cannabis in Canada

Puff, puff? Unless you’re at home alone, these days it’s probably better to pass.

As the novel coronavirus spreads and social distancing becomes our new normal, cannabis retailers and event organizers are, like everyone else, adjusting their plans, canceling or rescheduling events, and shuttering stores.

This is a fluid situation, and we’ll be updating this list as needed, but here’s what you need to know about adjustments to weed events and retail operations in Canada today.

Looking to buy legal weed in the era of social distancing? Find information on cannabis pick-up and delivery options.

Retailers

Tokyo Smoke and Tweed stores, nationwide: Closed. As of March 17, Canopy Growth will close all corporate-owned Tokyo Smoke and Tweed stores. “We have a responsibility to our employees, their families, and our communities to do our part to ‘flatten the curve’ by limiting social interactions. For us, that means shifting our focus from retail to e-commerce,” said CEO David Klein in a press release, noting that “our retail teams are public-facing and have been serving an above-average volume of transactions in recent days.”

Patients registered with the company will still be able to purchase medical cannabis through Spectrum Therapeutics, while adult-use customers in Manitoba and Saskatchewan can use online portals for Tweed and Tokyo Smoke in those provinces.

Superette, Ottawa Closed. Ottawa’s Superette closed its doors on March 16. According to a tweet from the company, the store will reopen “when it’s safe and responsible for our team and community to come visit. People over profit.”

420 events

420 Vancouver: Cancelled. British Columbia health officials have banned gatherings of more than 250 people, and Van City’s annual weed fest more than tops that figure. The official word: “Though 420 is a protest, it is not a protest against health officials, and it makes sense to help them protect the public from the outbreak of an infectious virus.” Well said.

420 Toronto: Postponed. The organizers have rescheduled the annual festival to July 4, 2020.

O’Cannabiz, Toronto: Postponed. Originally scheduled for April 23-25, O’Cannabiz organizers have moved to reschedule the business conference and expo to October 27-29. “In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we believe it is our utmost social responsibility to reschedule O’Cannabiz Conference & Expo to Fall 2020,” reads a tweet from the organization.

