Published on May 16, 2023 · Last updated May 11, 2023

The German government has revealed a plan to legalize and regulate cannabis nationwide, with an expected start date sometime in 2024. (AdobeStock)

German decriminalization and medical cannabis legalization appears to be leading the European Union into a golden age for medical weed on The Continent.

That’s the perspective from International Cannabis Business Conference CEO Alex Rogers, who chatted with Leafly live on Instagram May 11 from his base in Slovenia.

Human rights law have given cover to personal cannabis freedoms like a proposed 3 plants, 25 grams, and personal possession at the national level in Germany.

Medical cannabis pilot programs should yield the first German dispensaries.

“This is Europe’s time. Now, it’s actually happening.” Alex Rogers, CEO, International Cannabis Business Conference

Consequently, ‘social club’ models may likely take root in Germany, the way they already have in Barcelona, Spain—and the way they did in California at the dawn of medical cannabis legalization in the 2000s. CBD, hemp, and seed commerce have already taken off in Europe.

“This is Europe’s time,” said Rogers. “Now, it’s actually happening.”

Watch the entire interview by clicking on this embed:

The International Cannabis Business Conference-Berlin goes down at the end of June, amid a 30,000-person consumer festival and expo called Mary Jane Berlin June 23-25. American dollars go further than ever in Europe right now, and the weather has begin heating up—making now the time to make sure your passport is current and book a trip.

