It’s almost time! New York’s first adult-use dispensaries are opening their doors in just few days. Here’s how to find legal shops and delivery services across the state on day one and beyond.
So far, New York has awarded 36 of a total 175 business licenses to its first wave of cannabis store owners. With day one of legal sales just days away (December 29), it’s still not clear where or how to order from many of the newly licensed retailers.
Only two storefront locations have been confirmed by the state and business owners—nonprofits Housing Works and The Doe Fund, which will both open limited brick and mortar stores in Greenwich Village (Manhattan) just a few blocks from each other on day one.
More nonprofits may join them in serving in-person shoppers, while delivery plans for all other licensees should roll out in the coming days. We’ll update you as details emerge. Most stores will be limited to delivery-only while they build out new retail storefronts, just two months removed from receiving license approval.
To prepare for kickoff, Leafly compiled the most up-to-date list of licensed stores, locations, and operating hours of New York’s brand new legal dispensaries. From Downtown Manhattan to way Upstate, high vibes are on the way. Here’s how to join the wave and a moment in cannabis history.
How to buy legal weed in New York
In-person
Only a few of the 36 licensed retailers have brick and mortar locations ready for day one. So far, two Manhattan stores have confirmed they will welcome long lines and smiling customers on The Hempire State’s historic first day of legal weed sales.
The Doe Fund, and Housing Works, both located in Downtown Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, will be open for business December 29, 2022 at 11 am. Expect a long wait if you plan to join the once-in-a-lifetime smoke session that’s sure to kick off before and after sales begin off Broadway.
Delivery
Most of New York’s new weed stores will open via delivery first. Details on who will be open for delivery and how to make an order will be added to this article as facts become available.
Where to buy legal weed in New York
Manhattan
Housing Works:
Location: 750 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 Manhattan – Broadway between Eighth Street and Astor Place (Greenwich Village)
Operating hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday
Housing Works has the only confirmed location and opening time in the state so far. Located downtown, expect a historic showing of first-time dispensary shoppers. This nonprofit that supports over 15,000 people with HIV/AIDS annually, making it the nation’s largest community-based AIDS service group and minority-controlled AIDS org.
Housing Works’ new dispensary will take over a large space that was previously a Gap retail location. The store has 4,000 square feet on the main level, plus 2,000 more on a lower floor, but will have a limited opening while the full building is renovated In the coming months.
The DOE Fund
Location: 835 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 Manhattan – Broadway and East 13th St. in Greenwich Village.
Operating hours: 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. everyday
The Doe Fund’s store will be renamed before opening in the coming weeks. It will operate from the ground floor of a five-story building just a block away from Union Square Park, a Whole Foods, and a major subway station.
Smacked LLC
Gabriel Marin
Gotham Caurd’s STRIVE, Inc.
Planet 51 LLC
Florisun LLC (Harlem)
The Bronx
Keep it 100 LLC: Owned by Marquis Hayes, Christina Johnson, James Kahn and Kim Stetz. For five years, Hayes owned and operated Brown Butter New York, a high-end catering and specialty foods company. Read more about the owners and their plans here.
Nube NYC LLC
Carl M Anderson III
Royal Leaf NY
Queens
Gabbys Green LLC
Urban Weeds LLC’s Urban Upbound
CGG Enterprises Inc.
Kush & Kemet LLC’s LIFE Camp
Suzanne M Furboter
Anthony Crapanzano
Root 13, LLC
Strain Stars LLC
Staten Island
Eastern Holdings 88 LLC
SAMJNY Holdings LLC
Long Island
Brian Stark Enterprises LLC
Albert D Capraro
Growth Industries NY, LLC
Upstate New York
William Durham
Hydo Phonics
CWS Holdings I, LLC’s Challenge Industries
Union Chill Cannabis NY LLC
Stage One Cannabis LLC
On Point Cannabis, INC’s Broome County Urban League
NYCCABUDS’s Center for Community Alternatives
D-Andrews LLC
Cured NY, LLC
Essential Fowers
Capital District Cannabis & Wellness Inc.
Brent L Rogers