It’s almost time! New York’s first adult-use dispensaries are opening their doors in just few days. Here’s how to find legal shops and delivery services across the state on day one and beyond.

So far, New York has awarded 36 of a total 175 business licenses to its first wave of cannabis store owners. With day one of legal sales just days away (December 29), it’s still not clear where or how to order from many of the newly licensed retailers.

Only two storefront locations have been confirmed by the state and business owners—nonprofits Housing Works and The Doe Fund, which will both open limited brick and mortar stores in Greenwich Village (Manhattan) just a few blocks from each other on day one.

Don’t believe the hype. If you don’t see state-licensed stamps verifying you’re at a legal dispensary, you’re smoking at your own risk. Every licensed storefront and product will have stamps and QR codes (left) to differentiate from illicit stores posing as legal dispensaries. (Leafly / iStock: 400tmax)

More nonprofits may join them in serving in-person shoppers, while delivery plans for all other licensees should roll out in the coming days. We’ll update you as details emerge. Most stores will be limited to delivery-only while they build out new retail storefronts, just two months removed from receiving license approval.

To prepare for kickoff, Leafly compiled the most up-to-date list of licensed stores, locations, and operating hours of New York’s brand new legal dispensaries. From Downtown Manhattan to way Upstate, high vibes are on the way. Here’s how to join the wave and a moment in cannabis history.

How to buy legal weed in New York

In-person

Only a few of the 36 licensed retailers have brick and mortar locations ready for day one. So far, two Manhattan stores have confirmed they will welcome long lines and smiling customers on The Hempire State’s historic first day of legal weed sales.

The Doe Fund, and Housing Works, both located in Downtown Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, will be open for business December 29, 2022 at 11 am. Expect a long wait if you plan to join the once-in-a-lifetime smoke session that’s sure to kick off before and after sales begin off Broadway.

Delivery

Most of New York’s new weed stores will open via delivery first. Details on who will be open for delivery and how to make an order will be added to this article as facts become available.

Where to buy legal weed in New York

Manhattan

New York man hits giant spliff in New York’s Washington Square Park on April 20, 2022. (Jon Bain / Leafly)

Housing Works:

Location: 750 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 Manhattan – Broadway between Eighth Street and Astor Place (Greenwich Village)

Operating hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday

Housing Works has the only confirmed location and opening time in the state so far. Located downtown, expect a historic showing of first-time dispensary shoppers. This nonprofit that supports over 15,000 people with HIV/AIDS annually, making it the nation’s largest community-based AIDS service group and minority-controlled AIDS org.

Housing Works’ new dispensary will take over a large space that was previously a Gap retail location. The store has 4,000 square feet on the main level, plus 2,000 more on a lower floor, but will have a limited opening while the full building is renovated In the coming months.

The DOE Fund

Location: 835 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 Manhattan – Broadway and East 13th St. in Greenwich Village.

Operating hours: 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. everyday

The Doe Fund’s store will be renamed before opening in the coming weeks. It will operate from the ground floor of a five-story building just a block away from Union Square Park, a Whole Foods, and a major subway station.

Smacked LLC

Gabriel Marin

Gotham Caurd’s STRIVE, Inc.

Planet 51 LLC

Florisun LLC (Harlem)

The Bronx

Marquise Hayes and Kim Stetz are two of the partners behind KeepItA100 (pronounced ‘keep it a hundred’). (Adriana Toma / Leafly)

Keep it 100 LLC: Owned by Marquis Hayes, Christina Johnson, James Kahn and Kim Stetz. For five years, Hayes owned and operated Brown Butter New York, a high-end catering and specialty foods company. Read more about the owners and their plans here.

Nube NYC LLC

Carl M Anderson III

Royal Leaf NY

Queens

Gabbys Green LLC

Urban Weeds LLC’s Urban Upbound

CGG Enterprises Inc.

Kush & Kemet LLC’s LIFE Camp

Suzanne M Furboter

Anthony Crapanzano

Root 13, LLC

Strain Stars LLC

Staten Island

Eastern Holdings 88 LLC

SAMJNY Holdings LLC

Long Island

Brian Stark Enterprises LLC

Albert D Capraro

Growth Industries NY, LLC

Upstate New York

Dozens of New York dispensaries are stuck in licensing limbo. (Adobe Stock)

William Durham

Hydo Phonics

CWS Holdings I, LLC’s Challenge Industries

Union Chill Cannabis NY LLC

Stage One Cannabis LLC

On Point Cannabis, INC’s Broome County Urban League

NYCCABUDS’s Center for Community Alternatives

D-Andrews LLC

Cured NY, LLC

Essential Fowers

Capital District Cannabis & Wellness Inc.

Brent L Rogers