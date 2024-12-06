Grand Openings: Wu-Tang Clan opens shop in New Jersey

From the arrival of a New Jersey shop co-owned by a member of the Wu-Tang Clan to a dispensary located just minutes from San Francisco International Airport, here are the notable new dispensaries that opened in the past month.

Got a new shop? Put it on the map. Visit Leafly Success to advertise.

California

Embarc—San Bruno, CA. Opened Nov. 15. Travelers of San Francisco’s SFO Airport had early reason to give thanks with the opening of San Bruno’s first dispensary — located just minutes from the bustling international travel hub. In addition to its sublime convenience, the location means Embarc now has an impressive total of 16 dispensaries across California. 120 El Camino Real, San Bruno.

(Courtesy The Showcase)

The Showcase—Fairfield, CA. Opened Nov. 27. Located east of Vallejo, the Showcase provides Fairfield customers with a wide array of top-shelf cannabis products. Proving its name is no fluke, Showcase stocks premium flower, edibles, and more. They also offer a Compassionate Use Program in addition to a menu stocked with daily deals. 101 Grobic Ct, Fairfield.

Colorado

Winter-proof: The Buzz dispensary has a drive-through in Colorado. (Courtesy The Buzz)

The Buzz—Grand Junction, CO. Opened Nov. 9. The arrival of the Buzz makes a total of seven retail dispensaries now operating in Grand Junction, Colorado. Family-owned and operated, The Buzz — the chain’s fourth store to open thus far — boasts a menu of unique strains at “competitive prices” made even more convenient thanks to the store’s drive-through option. 1022 N 3rd St, Grand Junction.

Connecticut

Sweetspot Farms—Stamford, CT. Opened Nov. 11. Founded by two Stamford natives, Sweetspot Farms prides itself on its “community-focused values, local discounts, and a commitment to consumer education.” Sweetspot’s second location also features an “innovative digital bud bar” and “licensed pharmacists on staff and available to answer questions.” 111 High Ridge Rd, Stamford.

Illinois

Mystic Greenz—Belleville, IL. Opened Nov. 6. You can cross Belleville off the list of cities in Illinois without a cannabis dispensary. Since early last month, Mystic Greenz has saved locals the drive to Collinsville or Sauget by offering quality cannabis products in Belleville proper. The location is the fourth for Mystic Greenz and is run by store manager Tabitha Brinkman: a lifelong Belleville resident. 360 S. Green Mount Rd, Belleville.

Massachusetts

(Courtesy EMBR)

EMBR Cannabis—Springfield, MA. Opened Nov. 27. More than $2 million was invested to build Springfield, Massachusetts’ first dispensary fully constructed “from the ground up.” Now open for business, EMBR represents the final product of a reclamation project that saw a long-time vacant lot transformed into a new dispensary that is also set to feature new green space in the form of a forthcoming “pocket park.” 461 Boston Rd, Springfield.

Michigan

Mango Cannabis—Lansing, MI. Opened Oct. 21. Known for their chain of medical dispensaries in Oklahoma, family-run Mango Cannabis has expanded to Lansing, Michigan to open its first retail location. With a second store set to arrive in Waterford early next year, Mango Cannabis is landing with a splash in the form of a new, 4,000-square-foot “flagship superstore” that features “sleek design elements” and an “intentionally minimalist layout” intended to “showcase products as the focal point.” 5620 South Cedar St, Lansing.

Simply Loud—Detroit, MI. Opened Nov. 1. Detroit’s newest dispensary is proudly Black-owned and absolutely stocked. Visit Simply Loud and choose from hundreds of products, including “260 types of vape cartridges and disposables” and “150 kinds of infused prerolls” while enjoying an interior “unlike any other dispensary in metro Detroit” complete with “stylish Herman Miller furniture” and sculpture work from local artists. 216 E. Milwaukee Ave, Detroit.

New Jersey

Hashtoria—Newark, New Jersey. Opened Nov. 13. It was a true party at the grand opening for Newark’s newest dispensary, Hashtoria. That tends to happen when your shop is co-owned by Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon and Charlamagne Tha God, who both turned out to celebrate the debut of an adult-use cannabis retail space which is set to “evolve into a premier consumption lounge” early in the new year. For now, customers can enjoy loyalty rewards via the Hashtoria app and marvel at the physical space: the result of a collaboration with award-winning architect Rachael H. Grochowski. 799-805 Broad St, Newark.

Main Street—Highland Park, New Jersey. Opened Nov. 22. Main Street was created “with the intention of bringing a truly local feel to the cannabis business.” That makes sense considering the store’s owners include both second-generation and third-generation Highland Park residents. Providing an “upscale establishment” located in the suburbs of New Jersey, Main Street’s menu features a curated list of premium cannabis products available for purchase seven days a week. 311 Raritan Ave, Highland Park.

New York

Northern Lights—Canton, NY. Opened Nov. 14. Northern Lights is a family-owned and operated dispensary named for its location in northern New York. Serving residents of St. Lawrence County and the greater Canton area, Northern Lights offers a menu ripe with all the latest brands to hit the market. The dispensary’s current offerings include premium products from the likes of Camino, Jetty Extracts, and Rolling Green. 51 Main St, Canton.

Strain Stars—Riverhead, NY. Opened Nov. 29. Clocking in at an impressive 14,400-square-feet, Strain Stars’ new location in Riverhead marks the second store for the chain previously credited with opening Long Island’s first dispensary — in Farmingdale — last summer. Strain Stars also puts a big emphasis on local community, having recently donated $100,000 to Farmingdale State College to help establish a new endowment. And get ready to browse because the Riverhead location boasts “nearly 2,000 products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals, vaporizers and accessories.” 1871 Old Country Rd, Riverhead.

Did we miss any? Leave a comment with a new one.

Got a new shop? Get it on the map. Visit Leafly Success to advertise.