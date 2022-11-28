Rhode Island’s state-licensed cannabis stores are scheduled to open this Thursday, Dec. 1, and we’ve got the early line on which stores will be open and selling marijuana products to everyone 21 and older.
Eventually 33 retail cannabis stores will open in Rhode Island, but this first wave of openings will involve the nine current or proposed compassion centers (medical marijuana dispensaries). The other 24 stores are expected to come online in 2023.
As of Nov. 28, five operating compassion centers had been approved for hybrid licenses, which means they’ll be allowed to sell both medical and adult-use cannabis starting Dec. 1, 2022.
We expect the state’s opening day celebration to be crowded and joyous. Arrive early, dress for winter, maybe bring a chair and snacks. The lines will be long but friendly and cheerful. Don’t forget to bring cash and your ID—you will need it even if you’re 101 years old.
Here’s where you’ll find the adult-use stores licensed to open on Dec. 1.
Central Falls
1136 Lonsdale Ave., (401) 335-5356
Dec. 1 operating hours: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Preview AURA MENU
Aura is relatively new to Central Falls, but the company is already building bridges in the community. Earlier this month Aura’s staff and ownership team hosted a community cleanup along a two-mile stretch of the city, and organized a toy drive to benefit the Central Falls Toy Drive and Tree Lighting Celebration.
They’re excited to finally open their doors to the entire Central Falls community (21 and older) on Thursday.
Pawtucket
125 Esten Ave., (401) 352-4300
Dec. 1 operating hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Preview MOTHER EARTH WELLNESS MENU
Portsmouth
Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center
1637 West Main Road
Dec. 1 operating hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Providence
Thomas C. Slater Center
1 Corliss Street
Dec. 1 operating hours: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Warwick
380 Jefferson Blvd., (401) 889-3990
Dec. 1 operating hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Preview RISE MENU
RISE Warwick gets glowing reviews from Leafly patients. “The bud tenders are very patient so take your time ask all the questions you need,” says one. “Rise is an excellent store, great service, great products and very competitive prices. I am a long standing customer they have always treated me with respect, helpful and fun and John the manager is fabulous!” says another.