Wondering where to find a legal cannabis store in Rhode Island? Leafly's got you covered.

Rhode Island’s state-licensed cannabis stores are scheduled to open this Thursday, Dec. 1, and we’ve got the early line on which stores will be open and selling marijuana products to everyone 21 and older.

Eventually 33 retail cannabis stores will open in Rhode Island, but this first wave of openings will involve the nine current or proposed compassion centers (medical marijuana dispensaries). The other 24 stores are expected to come online in 2023.

As of Nov. 28, five operating compassion centers had been approved for hybrid licenses, which means they’ll be allowed to sell both medical and adult-use cannabis starting Dec. 1, 2022.

At Leafly, our business is helping people find cannabis. To keep up on stores opening near you, download the Leafly App and sign up for our Leafly Newsletter.

We expect the state’s opening day celebration to be crowded and joyous. Arrive early, dress for winter, maybe bring a chair and snacks. The lines will be long but friendly and cheerful. Don’t forget to bring cash and your ID—you will need it even if you’re 101 years old.

Here’s where you’ll find the adult-use stores licensed to open on Dec. 1.

Related Edibles dosage chart: How strong is your cannabis-infused edible?

Central Falls

Aura of Rhode Island

1136 Lonsdale Ave., (401) 335-5356

Dec. 1 operating hours: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Preview AURA MENU

Aura , on Lonsdale Ave. in Central Falls, features a wide assortment of products for medical patients and adult consumers.

Aura is relatively new to Central Falls, but the company is already building bridges in the community. Earlier this month Aura’s staff and ownership team hosted a community cleanup along a two-mile stretch of the city, and organized a toy drive to benefit the Central Falls Toy Drive and Tree Lighting Celebration.

They’re excited to finally open their doors to the entire Central Falls community (21 and older) on Thursday.

Pawtucket

Mother Earth Wellness

125 Esten Ave., (401) 352-4300

Dec. 1 operating hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Preview MOTHER EARTH WELLNESS MENU

Portsmouth

Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center

1637 West Main Road

Dec. 1 operating hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Providence

Thomas C. Slater Center

1 Corliss Street

Dec. 1 operating hours: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warwick

RISE Warwick

380 Jefferson Blvd., (401) 889-3990

Dec. 1 operating hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Preview RISE MENU

RISE Warwick gets glowing reviews from Leafly patients. “The bud tenders are very patient so take your time ask all the questions you need,” says one. “Rise is an excellent store, great service, great products and very competitive prices. I am a long standing customer they have always treated me with respect, helpful and fun and John the manager is fabulous!” says another.