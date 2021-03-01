Industry Seth Rogen just announced his own weed brand and people are losing their minds Bruce Barcott March 1, 2021 Seth Rogen, shown here with frequent co-star and collaborator James Franco, is launching his own cannabis brand, Houseplant. People are talking. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

One of Hollywood’s most iconic cannabis enthusiasts announced the launch of his own weed brand this morning, and people are losing their minds over it.

Seth Rogen, star of stoner comedy classics Pineapple Express and This Is The End, announced earlier this morning that his new cannabis brand Houseplant will have products available in California stores starting next week.

Here’s Rogen himself with the reveal:

Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can say that my company Houseplant's weed will be available in California next week! Also, Houseplant is making lovely Housegoods like ashtrays, lighters, and YES, even ceramics. https://t.co/TNjpWFhbWB pic.twitter.com/00xR8QKNH3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021

“I’m Seth Rogen. And if you know anything about me at all, I’m going to assume it’s that I really love weed,” he said. “But what I think you probably don’t know about me is that I have been working on my own weed company for the last ten years. And we are finally ready to launch in America.”

Rogen promises consumers the best strains “that have been hand-picked, and by that I mean hand-smoked, by me.”

Rogen’s first promised strain, Pancake Ice, is still under wraps but the strain database team here at Leafly have already created a page for it. If and when you get a chance to sample it, leave a review!

This is our Pancake Ice sativa. (All our strains are named after weather systems like we did with Pineapple Express). Our Pancake Ice is what I smoke all day. It’s over 33% THC. pic.twitter.com/buLcuLwZgg — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021

Leafly’s own California bureau chief, David Downs, is securing some product as we speak and will post an early review as soon as the leaf is in the bowl.

People are, um, excited

In the meantime, we here at Leafly implore our friends, family, and long-lost relatives to stop hammering us with requests for Houseplant swag. We don’t have it (yet), and if we did have it we’d be enjoying it ourselves, not shipping it to you.

Especially that sweet sweet box table lighter. That baby’s not leaving this house.

Me running to get Seth Rogen’s new weed pic.twitter.com/hq0cju9SJ3 — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) March 1, 2021

