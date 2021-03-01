 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Industry

Seth Rogen just announced his own weed brand and people are losing their minds

March 1, 2021

One of Hollywood’s most iconic cannabis enthusiasts announced the launch of his own weed brand this morning, and people are losing their minds over it.

Seth Rogen, star of stoner comedy classics Pineapple Express and This Is The End, announced earlier this morning that his new cannabis brand Houseplant will have products available in California stores starting next week.

Here’s Rogen himself with the reveal:

“I’m Seth Rogen. And if you know anything about me at all, I’m going to assume it’s that I really love weed,” he said. “But what I think you probably don’t know about me is that I have been working on my own weed company for the last ten years. And we are finally ready to launch in America.”

Find legal weed near you

Rogen promises consumers the best strains “that have been hand-picked, and by that I mean hand-smoked, by me.”

Rogen’s first promised strain, Pancake Ice, is still under wraps but the strain database team here at Leafly have already created a page for it. If and when you get a chance to sample it, leave a review!

Leafly’s own California bureau chief, David Downs, is securing some product as we speak and will post an early review as soon as the leaf is in the bowl.

People are, um, excited

In the meantime, we here at Leafly implore our friends, family, and long-lost relatives to stop hammering us with requests for Houseplant swag. We don’t have it (yet), and if we did have it we’d be enjoying it ourselves, not shipping it to you.

Especially that sweet sweet box table lighter. That baby’s not leaving this house.

Related
The best strains of all time: 100 popular cannabis strains to try before you die
cannabis brandsHouseplantSeth Rogen
Bruce Barcott's Bio Image
Bruce Barcott

Leafly Senior Editor Bruce Barcott oversees news, investigations, and feature projects. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and author of Weed the People: The Future of Legal Marijuana in America.

View Bruce Barcott's articles

The latest in Industry

Show all
The US cannabis industry supports 321,000 full-time jobs in 2021 image
Industry
The US cannabis industry supports 321,000 full-time jobs in 2021
Bruce Barcott, Beau Whitney, and Janessa Bailey
Jamaica (yes, Jamaica) faces rare marijuana shortage image
Industry
Jamaica (yes, Jamaica) faces rare marijuana shortage
The Associated Press
Leafly investigation: Lax THC vape rules still allow toxins into your lungs image
Health
Leafly investigation: Lax THC vape rules still allow toxins into your lungs
David Downs
Michigan cannabis sales are down—and the reason may be in your neighbor’s backyard image
Industry
Michigan cannabis sales are down—and the reason may be in your neighbor’s backyard
Marjorie Steele